Chef reveals location for second Tarragon restaurant in Aberdeen

An award-winning Aberdeen chef will open a second restaurant in the Granite City.

Graham Mitchell – who opened Tarragon on Rosemount Place in October 2022 – has decided to open a second site following the “huge success” of his first.

Tarragon by Graham Mitchell quickly became incredibly popular, being awarded Best Restaurant in Scotland at the Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023 just six months after opening.

He told The Press and Journal that his next restaurant – Tarragon on the Terrace at Union Terrace – will be “different”.

He explained that it will be a “casual bistro serving pre-theatre food,” opposite to the original Tarragon which is a stylish fine-dining restaurant.

Most importantly, the 38-year-old says all meals regardless of the location will always be prepared with “fresh and locally sourced ingredients.”

“Tarragon has been a huge success, so my wife Clare and I felt it was a good idea to open a second one in a different location while making a different style of food,” he said.

All you need to know about the new Tarragon restaurant in Aberdeen

The new Tarragon will be situated on Union Terrace, a short walking distance from His Majesty’s Theatre and Union Terrace Gardens.

Tarragon on the Terrace will take over the premises of the former Kirk View Cafe, which was previously occupied by Pavarotti’s Italian restaurant.

The owners of Kirk View were at the Union Terrace base for five years before swapping for a bigger spot at Belmont Street.

It eventually closed due to “rising weekly costs”.

Prior to Kirk View moving in, Pavarotti’s opened its doors on Union Terrace in the early 1990s

Mr Mitchell continued: “We picked this location because it’s right in the heart of the city, just across the road from the theatre and the gardens.”

Tarragon on the Terrace will have capacity for 42 people and the chef said the decoration will be “clean, casual and colourful.”

He is also hopeful the new venture will be as successful as the original, adding that “dedication and hard work” is key to their success.

He hopes to be open in June.