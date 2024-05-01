Chef reveals location for second Tarragon restaurant in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Chef reveals location for second Tarragon restaurant in Aberdeen

Graham Mitchell told The Press and Journal of his plans to open a second eatery in “the heart of the city centre.”

By Alberto Lejarraga
Tarragon outdoor seating could soon add an al fresco touch to Rosemount.
Graham Mitchell outside his first Tarragon restaurant at Rosemount. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An award-winning Aberdeen chef will open a second restaurant in the Granite City.

Graham Mitchell – who opened Tarragon on Rosemount Place in October 2022 – has decided to open a second site following the “huge success” of his first.

Tarragon by Graham Mitchell quickly became incredibly popular, being awarded Best Restaurant in Scotland at the Scottish Hospitality Awards 2023 just six months after opening.

He told The Press and Journal that his next restaurant – Tarragon on the Terrace at Union Terrace – will be “different”.

Graham Mitchell Tarragon restaurant
The second base comes after the great success of the first. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He explained that it will be a “casual bistro serving pre-theatre food,” opposite to the original Tarragon which is a stylish fine-dining restaurant.

Most importantly, the 38-year-old says all meals regardless of the location will always be prepared with “fresh and locally sourced ingredients.”

“Tarragon has been a huge success, so my wife Clare and I felt it was a good idea to open a second one in a different location while making a different style of food,” he said.

All you need to know about the new Tarragon restaurant in Aberdeen

The new Tarragon will be situated on Union Terrace, a short walking distance from His Majesty’s Theatre and Union Terrace Gardens.

Tarragon on the Terrace will take over the premises of the former Kirk View Cafe, which was previously occupied by Pavarotti’s Italian restaurant.

The former Kirk View Café. Image: Paul Glendell

The owners of Kirk View were at the Union Terrace base for five years before swapping for a bigger spot at Belmont Street.

It eventually closed due to “rising weekly costs”.

Prior to Kirk View moving in, Pavarotti’s opened its doors on Union Terrace in the early 1990s

Pavarotti’s back in 2011. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

Mr Mitchell continued: “We picked this location because it’s right in the heart of the city, just across the road from the theatre and the gardens.”

Tarragon on the Terrace will have capacity for 42 people and the chef said the decoration will be “clean, casual and colourful.”

He is also hopeful the new venture will be as successful as the original, adding that “dedication and hard work” is key to their success.

He hopes to be open in June.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gary Mundie holding inspection failure notice
Aberdeen taxi driver to miss out of days of wages due to car inspection…
Councillor Martin Greig next to the former Treetops Hotel site
Treetops trees chopped in 'unauthorised' spree as work begins on homes at Aberdeen hotel…
Tiffany Anderson admitted to extorting two men who were using dating websites without their partner's knowledge. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Sugar daddy swindler avoids prison after blackmailing more cheaters
Stanislaw Wosinski admitted a series of charges involving his former partner at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jealous Aberdeen man threatened to 'cut up' ex's face with a scythe
Aberdeenshire Council has axed its Shared Lives Scheme. Image supplied by Shared Lives Plus
Aberdeenshire families 'devastated' as shock cut separates disabled loved ones from carers they have…
Robbie Robson with his partner Kristie Graham. Image: Supplied
Appeal as widow blasts 'lenient' sentence for husband's oil rig killer
Finally included: Rhys Munro, 13, enjoys the swing with mum Sarah. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Banchory sets example with opening of new wheelchair-accessible playpark
An artist impression of the Cala Homes that could be built at Upper Lochton
'A bridge too far?': 68 new Banchory homes could be approved despite concerns about…
Aberdeen City Council tenant Erica Mitchell
Torry Raac tenant: 'My garden keeps me going... When I saw new flat being…
Drink-driver Nicholas Donald's car crash was reported to the police by his own vehicle. Image: Facebook/Shutterstock.
Drink-driving offshore worker was 'grassed in' to police by his Mercedes