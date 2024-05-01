Treetops trees chopped in ‘unauthorised’ spree as work begins on homes at Aberdeen hotel site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Treetops trees chopped in ‘unauthorised’ spree as work begins on homes at Aberdeen hotel site

Malcolm Allan Homebuilders has breached a tree preservation order put in place to protect the 150-year-old trees.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Martin Greig next to the former Treetops Hotel site
Councillor Martin Greig next to the former Treetops Hotel site. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Developers have carried out “unauthorised” felling of trees as work on a controversial housing project at Aberdeen’s former former Treetops Hotel site gets under way.

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig has been keeping a close eye on the Malcolm Allan development.

He raised the alarm as it was found that the construction firm has breached an order aimed at protecting trees in the area.

Developers are currently preparing to build 77 new homes on the vacant land located on Springfield Road.

Recently lodged building papers place a £12.9m pricetag on the project.

Construction work at the former Treetops Hotel site in Aberdeen. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

A range of three to five-bedroom properties will be built along with a six-storey apartment block featuring a mix of one and two-bedroom flats.

The plans were formed when the former Hilton hotel was closed at the start of 2020, and demolished by the end of the year.

Plans for the new housing development were given the go-ahead last summer despite furious protests from neighbours.

An artist impression of the new housing development currently being built at the former Treetops Hotel site. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro

As part of its landscape strategy, developers stated they would fell 59 trees deemed to be “low significance”, diseased or dead.

But Malcolm Allan promised it would replace those lost with 49 new trees that would be spread across the site, creating tree-lined streets and welcoming green spaces.

‘It’s environmental destruction’

However, constituents living nearby contacted Mr Greig to voice their upset over losing more of the historic trees than they had thought.

Some of the fallen trees had stood on the city site for more than 150 years.

“A lot of concerns have been expressed because of the devastation,” the veteran councillor stated.

Fears were also raised about the impact the development will have on the neighbouring Couper’s Pond, described by the city councillor as a “treasured spot”.

A number of trees have been felled around the former Treetops Hotel site. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

“It’s a very special green area that is much valued by many residents and people who walk in the area,” Mr Greig said.

“There is a great path network to and from Hazlehead that goes through this area so people enjoy the greenery.

“It’s a lovely park that people have enjoyed and sadly it’s now destroyed.”

The exasperated councillor added with a sigh: “They’ve just eradicated everything, it’s environmental destruction.”

Homebuilder claims it did not breach order

Mr Greig got a tree preservation order (TPO) put in place when workers started clearing the site last month.

After keeping an eye on the situation, the councillor flagged fears Malcolm Allan had breached the order.

However, the developers argue that they have done nothing wrong.

A site plan of the housing development to replace the former Treetops Hotel. Image: Malcolm Allan Housebuilders

Director Bruce Allan told The Press and Journal: “All tree felling works have been carried out in compliance with our planning permission.

“Councillor Greig, who has been a vociferous objector to this development, has already reported this matter to the planning department and they are content that no breach has taken place.”

Council says ‘unauthorised’ tree removal did take place

However, Aberdeen City Council confirmed the tree preservation order is in place around the site – but said a small number of trees were felled without permission.

A spokeswoman explained: “Within and outside of the site, 147 trees and eight tree groups were surveyed as part of the planning application process and 48 trees and two tree groups were consented to be removed to allow for the development to take place.

“A small section of a tree group at the north west corner of the site was consented for removal.

“All trees in the group however were removed, which has been investigated and found to be unauthorised removal.”

The Treetops Hotel was closed and later demolished in 2020. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The local authority is now considering a detailed landscaping scheme for the site and will ensure that the affected area is replanted with trees.

It will also monitor the development closely as it progresses and review it once it is complete to ensure it meets the approved plans.

Good news for Couper’s Pond fans

Meanwhile, the housebuilder confirmed that the pathway around Couper’s Pond will soon be back in action.

The path around Couper’s Pond will be reinstated this week. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

It was closed off temporarily to allow work on the former hotel site to be carried out.

Mr Allan explained: “The path has been closed off to complete some drainage works and will re-open again by the middle of this week.”

