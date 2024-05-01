Treetops trees chopped in ‘unauthorised’ spree as work begins on homes at Aberdeen hotel site

Developers have carried out “unauthorised” felling of trees as work on a controversial housing project at Aberdeen’s former former Treetops Hotel site gets under way.

Hazlehead, Queen’s Cross and Countesswells councillor Martin Greig has been keeping a close eye on the Malcolm Allan development.

He raised the alarm as it was found that the construction firm has breached an order aimed at protecting trees in the area.

Developers are currently preparing to build 77 new homes on the vacant land located on Springfield Road.

Recently lodged building papers place a £12.9m pricetag on the project.

A range of three to five-bedroom properties will be built along with a six-storey apartment block featuring a mix of one and two-bedroom flats.

The plans were formed when the former Hilton hotel was closed at the start of 2020, and demolished by the end of the year.

Plans for the new housing development were given the go-ahead last summer despite furious protests from neighbours.

As part of its landscape strategy, developers stated they would fell 59 trees deemed to be “low significance”, diseased or dead.

But Malcolm Allan promised it would replace those lost with 49 new trees that would be spread across the site, creating tree-lined streets and welcoming green spaces.

‘It’s environmental destruction’

However, constituents living nearby contacted Mr Greig to voice their upset over losing more of the historic trees than they had thought.

Some of the fallen trees had stood on the city site for more than 150 years.

“A lot of concerns have been expressed because of the devastation,” the veteran councillor stated.

Fears were also raised about the impact the development will have on the neighbouring Couper’s Pond, described by the city councillor as a “treasured spot”.

“It’s a very special green area that is much valued by many residents and people who walk in the area,” Mr Greig said.

“There is a great path network to and from Hazlehead that goes through this area so people enjoy the greenery.

“It’s a lovely park that people have enjoyed and sadly it’s now destroyed.”

The exasperated councillor added with a sigh: “They’ve just eradicated everything, it’s environmental destruction.”

Homebuilder claims it did not breach order

Mr Greig got a tree preservation order (TPO) put in place when workers started clearing the site last month.

After keeping an eye on the situation, the councillor flagged fears Malcolm Allan had breached the order.

However, the developers argue that they have done nothing wrong.

Director Bruce Allan told The Press and Journal: “All tree felling works have been carried out in compliance with our planning permission.

“Councillor Greig, who has been a vociferous objector to this development, has already reported this matter to the planning department and they are content that no breach has taken place.”

Council says ‘unauthorised’ tree removal did take place

However, Aberdeen City Council confirmed the tree preservation order is in place around the site – but said a small number of trees were felled without permission.

A spokeswoman explained: “Within and outside of the site, 147 trees and eight tree groups were surveyed as part of the planning application process and 48 trees and two tree groups were consented to be removed to allow for the development to take place.

“A small section of a tree group at the north west corner of the site was consented for removal.

“All trees in the group however were removed, which has been investigated and found to be unauthorised removal.”

The local authority is now considering a detailed landscaping scheme for the site and will ensure that the affected area is replanted with trees.

It will also monitor the development closely as it progresses and review it once it is complete to ensure it meets the approved plans.

Good news for Couper’s Pond fans

Meanwhile, the housebuilder confirmed that the pathway around Couper’s Pond will soon be back in action.

It was closed off temporarily to allow work on the former hotel site to be carried out.

Mr Allan explained: “The path has been closed off to complete some drainage works and will re-open again by the middle of this week.”