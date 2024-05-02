Snow crisis for ski centre seeking £35,000 to survive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Snow crisis for ski centre seeking £35,000 to survive

The Lecht Ski centre is asking for donations to secure the future of the site following a "dire" season.

By Louise Glen
The Lecht Ski Centre.
The Lecht Ski Centre. Image: Steven McKenna

The Lecht Ski Company is asking for urging people to buy passes even if they are unable as they try to raise thousands of pounds to keep the site open.

The families which run the centre need tens of thousands of pounds to secure the future of the resort following a poor season of natural snow.

Their initial target is £35,000 and are asking people to buy a day pass at the cost of £35, or £20 for kids, even if they are unable to use it.

They said the past season has been “dire”, adding that in its 47 winters they have always been able to “provide snowsport fun”.

2021 was the best snow for a long time but the centre was closed due to Covid rules.

The Lecht Ski Company
The Lecht has had a poor season for snowfall, leaving it in a precarious financial position. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

‘Please help us secure the future of the Lecht’

Pieter du Pon, managing director, said any little will help them get through this tough time.

He said: “As you know 2024 has been a tough winter season with little natural snow.

“Each season is different, so we are very disappointed for both our customers, their families as well as us, that we could not enjoy a lot of snow this winter and offer the winter experience you deserve.

“Over the last 47 winters, the Lecht has been able to provide snowsport fun, especially for families and children, in good and bad seasons.

James McIntosh (right) with Pieter Du Pon who run the Lecht Ski Company.
James McIntosh (right) with Pieter Du Pon who run the Lecht Ski Company. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson..

“Even in this dire season, using the advances in modern snow-making technology we have still managed to put over 6,500 children onto our slopes to enjoy the experience that snowsports has to offer.

“We do not want to be forced to shut down the centre and so I would like to ask if you could help by just buying one lift pass, or more, as a donation, so we can continue into 2025.

“By purchasing just one more lift pass you will help secure the future of the Lecht.”

The ski company also explained how replacing its travelator, which was 25 years old, cost £90,000.

Donations can be made through the justgiving.com page or via the ticketing booking system Lecht 2090 and selecting book lift pass and select donation pass.

