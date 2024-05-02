Snow crisis for ski centre seeking £35,000 to survive

The Lecht Ski Company is asking for urging people to buy passes even if they are unable as they try to raise thousands of pounds to keep the site open.

The families which run the centre need tens of thousands of pounds to secure the future of the resort following a poor season of natural snow.

Their initial target is £35,000 and are asking people to buy a day pass at the cost of £35, or £20 for kids, even if they are unable to use it.

They said the past season has been “dire”, adding that in its 47 winters they have always been able to “provide snowsport fun”.

2021 was the best snow for a long time but the centre was closed due to Covid rules.

‘Please help us secure the future of the Lecht’

Pieter du Pon, managing director, said any little will help them get through this tough time.

He said: “As you know 2024 has been a tough winter season with little natural snow.

“Each season is different, so we are very disappointed for both our customers, their families as well as us, that we could not enjoy a lot of snow this winter and offer the winter experience you deserve.

“Over the last 47 winters, the Lecht has been able to provide snowsport fun, especially for families and children, in good and bad seasons.

“Even in this dire season, using the advances in modern snow-making technology we have still managed to put over 6,500 children onto our slopes to enjoy the experience that snowsports has to offer.

“We do not want to be forced to shut down the centre and so I would like to ask if you could help by just buying one lift pass, or more, as a donation, so we can continue into 2025.

“By purchasing just one more lift pass you will help secure the future of the Lecht.”

The ski company also explained how replacing its travelator, which was 25 years old, cost £90,000.

Donations can be made through the justgiving.com page or via the ticketing booking system Lecht 2090 and selecting book lift pass and select donation pass.