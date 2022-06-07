WATCH: Nuart muralist Mohamed L’Ghacham receives warm welcome in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talented painter and Nuart muralist Mohamed L’Ghacham told the P&J he’s received a very warm welcome in Aberdeen.

“I love this place, I love Aberdeen and the feedback’s been so nice,” said Mohamed who arrived in the north-east on Friday June 3 to start working on his wall on Lime Street.

“A lot of people were taking photos – they were super nice people.

“I’m super happy to stay here and for the muralist, the connection with the people from the city is super important.”

Mohamed, who is one of 11 internationally recognised artists who travelled to the Granite City to create beautiful works of art as part of this year’s festival, thinks what sets Nuart Aberdeen 2022 apart really is the connection and love locals have for the festival.

First time painting in Scotland

He said coming to Aberdeen – his first time painting in Scotland – wasn’t just a case of “paint a wall and go home” but there was a lot more “dialogue” happening with the curators, other artists as well as Aberdeen street art lovers.

Mohamed, who has created stunning works all over Europe, also described Nuart Aberdeen as more “intimate and personal” than other festivals he was part of – including those in Europe and the US.

For his Aberdeen wall, Mohamed decided to depict a family around a dinner table.

Based in Barcelona, but originally from Morocco, Mohamed thinks the important “family moment” is universal all around the world.

Nuart artist Mohamed L’Ghacham found inspiration in Aberdeen

But to really make it fit the Aberdeen space, Mohamed was inspired by nearby objects and their colours. For instance, he chose blue as a background colour because of a close-by sign.

“I try to always make the murals integrated in the public space,” said Mohamed.

“This is not a self-portrait or my story – I paint a story for all the people.”

