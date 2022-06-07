WATCH: Nuart muralist Mohamed L’Ghacham receives warm welcome in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
WATCH: Nuart muralist Mohamed L’Ghacham receives warm welcome in Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
June 7, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 7, 2022, 2:14 pm

Talented painter and Nuart muralist Mohamed L’Ghacham told the P&J he’s received a very warm welcome in Aberdeen.

“I love this place, I love Aberdeen and the feedback’s been so nice,” said Mohamed who arrived in the north-east on Friday June 3 to start working on his wall on Lime Street.

“A lot of people were taking photos – they were super nice people.

“I’m super happy to stay here and for the muralist, the connection with the people from the city is super important.”

Mohamed, who is one of 11 internationally recognised artists who travelled to the Granite City to create beautiful works of art as part of this year’s festival, thinks what sets Nuart Aberdeen 2022 apart really is the connection and love locals have for the festival.

First time painting in Scotland

He said coming to Aberdeen – his first time painting in Scotland – wasn’t just a case of “paint a wall and go home” but there was a lot more “dialogue” happening with the curators, other artists as well as Aberdeen street art lovers.

Mohamed L’Ghacham currently creates his Nuart Aberdeen mural on Lime Street.

Mohamed, who has created stunning works all over Europe, also described Nuart Aberdeen as more “intimate and personal” than other festivals he was part of – including those in Europe and the US.

For his Aberdeen wall, Mohamed decided to depict a family around a dinner table.

Based in Barcelona, but originally from Morocco, Mohamed thinks the important “family moment” is universal all around the world.

Nuart artist Mohamed L’Ghacham found inspiration in Aberdeen

But to really make it fit the Aberdeen space, Mohamed was inspired by nearby objects and their colours. For instance, he chose blue as a background colour because of a close-by sign.

“I try to always make the murals integrated in the public space,” said Mohamed.

“This is not a self-portrait or my story – I paint a story for all the people.”

Mohamed L’Ghacham has been enjoying his time in the north-east.
Here’s where you can find old Nuart artworks as well as see the 2022 artists working on their creations:

 

