In pictures: Beer lovers rejoice at this year’s Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven

Beer lovers across Scotland made the annual pilgrimage to Stonehaven for the 13th Midsummer Beer Happening.

The usually quiet coastal town was lively and vibrant on June 15 as thousands turned out for a light refreshment with more than 120 beers to chose from.

Located in Baird Park, massive tents housed breweries from across Scotland including Fyne Ales, Burnside, Dog Falls, Cromarty and Fierce.

Festival goers also indulged in some new European flavours as two breweries from Belgium made their debut in Stonehaven.

The servers from De Circus Brouwerij, a modern microbrewery located just north of the French border in the town of Zwevegem, stood out with their circus-themed costumes.

While the sun failed to come out for most of the day, it did not dampen the spirits of all those in attendance.

A variety of entertainment and endless beers to try kept smiles on everybody’s faces.

And, it was an extra special day for one couple -Andrea Marcantoni and Valentina Duc – who got engaged as bagpipers played.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture all of the excitement from the Midsummer Beer Happening 2024.