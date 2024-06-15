In pictures: Beer lovers rejoice at this year’s Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

In pictures: Beer lovers rejoice at this year’s Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven

Two breweries from Belgium made their debut at this year's festival.

Stonehaven Beer Festival 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Stonehaven Beer Festival 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed & Emma Grady

Beer lovers across Scotland made the annual pilgrimage to Stonehaven for the 13th Midsummer Beer Happening.

The usually quiet coastal town was lively and vibrant on June 15 as thousands turned out for a light refreshment with more than 120 beers to chose from.

Located in Baird Park, massive tents housed breweries from across Scotland including Fyne Ales, Burnside, Dog Falls, Cromarty and Fierce.

Festival goers also indulged in some new European flavours as two breweries from Belgium made their debut in Stonehaven.

The servers from De Circus Brouwerij, a modern microbrewery located just north of the French border in the town of Zwevegem, stood out with their circus-themed costumes.

While the sun failed to come out for most of the day, it did not dampen the spirits of all those in attendance.

A variety of entertainment and endless beers to try kept smiles on everybody’s faces.

And, it was an extra special day for one couple -Andrea Marcantoni and Valentina Duc – who got engaged as bagpipers played.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture all of the excitement from the Midsummer Beer Happening 2024.

Making memories at Stonehaven Beer Festival!
Bagpipers helping Andrea Marcantoni propose to Valentina Duc.
Andrea Marcantoni and Valentina Duc celebrate their engagement!
Living our best lives at Stonehaven Beer Fest!
Enjoying the perfect day at Stonehaven Beer Fest!
Bands kept the crowds entertained.
Smiles, sunshine, and suds at Stonehaven Beer Festival!
Stonehaven Beer Festival 2024 was packed full!
Good friends and great beer at Stonehaven Beer Fest!
Enjoying cold pints and sunshine.
Furry friends enjoy the day out with owner.
Making memories, one pint at a time!
Great brews and great company.
Exploring new flavors, one pint at a time!
Craft beer heaven!
Toasting to fantastic brews!
Pouring pints all day long.
Sipping on good times with the best company!
Friendly staff having laughs with customers.
Nothing beats beer and buddies.
Friendly staff serving the public.
Cheers to Stonehaven Beer Festival 2024.
Groups of friends and families enjoying the sun and beer.
Friends and beers – the perfect pair at Stonehaven Beer Fest!
Cheers to great friends and even greater beers.
Beer + Friends = Happiness!
Cold beers and unforgettable moments!
Groups of friends and families enjoying the day out.
Enjoying the perfect day with perfect company.
Pictured left to right is  Tim Vandenberghe and Joris Croenen.
Clinking glasses and sharing laughs.
Celebrating the art of brewing with every sip!
Smiles, sunshine, and suds at Stonehaven Beer Festival!
A pint of perfection!
Here for the beer, and staying for the fun!
Let the good times flow at Stonehaven Beer Festival!
Capturing those Instagram pics.
Youngster enjoying a dance.
Good times, great company, and even better beer.
Friendly staff making everyone’s day special.
Group of friends enjoying the cold beers in the warm weather.
It was a great day out for many families.
Happy vibes at the Stonehaven Beer Festival 2024.
Out to enjoy the sun and beer.
Raising a glass to the best company!
Family fun!

