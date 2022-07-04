Man for court following reports of poo being smeared in Aberdeen high-rise hallway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 39-year-old man has been charged following complaints poo was being smeared through an Aberdeen high rise.

Police launched an investigation following repeated complaints that faeces were being smeared in the hallways of Hutcheon Court.

The incidents allegedly occurred between June and July.

Aberdeen City Council sent teams to clean and disinfect the areas.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with “culpable and reckless conduct”.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.