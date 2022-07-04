Man for court following reports of poo being smeared in Aberdeen high-rise hallway By Lauren Taylor July 4, 2022, 12:45 pm Updated: July 4, 2022, 5:05 pm Residents were appalled to find their doors smeared with the waste matter. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 39-year-old man has been charged following complaints poo was being smeared through an Aberdeen high rise. Police launched an investigation following repeated complaints that faeces were being smeared in the hallways of Hutcheon Court. The incidents allegedly occurred between June and July. Aberdeen City Council sent teams to clean and disinfect the areas. A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with “culpable and reckless conduct”. He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Weekend court roll – an athlete jailed for rape and a car thief hid keys up bottom Two men and 15-year-old charged following string of vehicle thefts in Aberdeen Search launched for missing Edinburgh man convicted of Aberdeen assault and robbery bid Aberdeen man in court after £520,000 of cannabis seized in raid