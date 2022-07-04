‘You have nothing to fear in what lies ahead’: Celebrations as Aberdeen University graduations get under way

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of students are celebrating the culmination of four years of hard work today.

Aberdeen University’s graduations week is now under way, with thousands expected to take to the stage at P&J Live to collect their hard-earned degrees.

Graduations were held at the events venue for the first time last winter due to social distancing requirements, but university bosses have since said they will permanently move away from Elphinstone Hall due to the high volume of graduands.

And although it may not be quite such a historic backdrop, there was plenty of excitement as groups of friends hugged and celebrated in front of colourful balloon arches and 2022 banners.

In the first of two ceremonies, hundreds of students waited with excitement to pick up their degrees in biology sciences and psychology.

After beginning with a massive hip hooray and a singing of the graduation anthem, the process of awarding the degrees began.

You are ‘well-equipped’ to change the world

Head of the school of psychology, professor Arash Sahraie congratulated students on their “terrific achievement”.

Using an ancient Persian story, he said: “In life and particularly in this day and age with strong influences by social media on every aspect of our lives, no matter what you decide to do and how ever you decide to go about doing it, there is going to be disapproving voices.

“As psychology graduates, your teachers and mentors have been helping you to develop and expand your critical thinking, analysing data and evidence based decision making.

“You are certainly well equipped to venture forth: not only with the knowledge and understanding that you have gained from your studies, but also with new skills and confidence.

“You have nothing to fear in what lies ahead.

“You will never please everyone, but you are well equipped to work wonders in your chosen fields and change the world to be a better place for others. I wish all of you happiness as you go about it.”

Challenge culture in a post pandemic world

Head of the school of biological sciences, professor Graeme Paton encouraged graduates to “combat the climate crisis”.

He added: “Let the thaw of the post pandemic enable us to re-evaluate our culture and priorities to work with and not against each other, to drive societal and not personal ambitions and to champion fairness, equality and inclusion.

“As graduates you have the skills and the knowledge to enhance our society if you have the drive and ambition.

“The values of you education and your science combined with your personal integrity, liberal values you have the capability to make the world and indeed society and better place.”