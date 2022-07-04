‘You have nothing to fear in what lies ahead’: Celebrations as Aberdeen University graduations get under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘You have nothing to fear in what lies ahead’: Celebrations as Aberdeen University graduations get under way

By Lottie Hood
July 4, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen University's graduations got under way at the P&J Live today. Picture: Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Aberdeen University's graduations got under way at the P&J Live today. Picture: Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Hundreds of students are celebrating the culmination of four years of hard work today.

Aberdeen University’s graduations week is now under way, with thousands expected to take to the stage at P&J Live to collect their hard-earned degrees.

Graduations were held at the events venue for the first time last winter due to social distancing requirements, but university bosses have since said they will permanently move away from Elphinstone Hall due to the high volume of graduands.

And although it may not be quite such a historic backdrop, there was plenty of excitement as groups of friends hugged and celebrated in front of colourful balloon arches and 2022 banners.

Colourful balloon arches marked the graduates path to the ceremony. Picture by Chris Sumner.

In the first of two ceremonies, hundreds of students waited with excitement to pick up their degrees in biology sciences and psychology.

After beginning with a massive hip hooray and a singing of the graduation anthem, the process of awarding the degrees began.

You are ‘well-equipped’ to change the world

Head of the school of psychology, professor Arash Sahraie congratulated students on their “terrific achievement”.

Using an ancient Persian story, he said: “In life and particularly in this day and age with strong influences by social media on every aspect of our lives, no matter what you decide to do and how ever you decide to go about doing it, there is going to be disapproving voices.

“As psychology graduates, your teachers and mentors have been helping you to develop and expand your critical thinking, analysing data and evidence based decision making.

Pictured are from left, Ceilan Handy and Jemin Kim. Picture by Chris Sumner.

“You are certainly well equipped to venture forth: not only with the knowledge and understanding that you have gained from your studies, but also with new skills and confidence.

“You have nothing to fear in what lies ahead.

“You will never please everyone, but you are well equipped to work wonders in your chosen fields and change the world to be a better place for others. I wish all of you happiness as you go about it.”

Challenge culture in a post pandemic world

Pictured is Godlin Matthew. Picture by Chris Sumner.

Head of the school of biological sciences, professor Graeme Paton encouraged graduates to “combat the climate crisis”.

He added: “Let the thaw of the post pandemic enable us to re-evaluate our culture and priorities to work with and not against each other, to drive societal and not personal ambitions and to champion fairness, equality and inclusion.

“As graduates you have the skills and the knowledge to enhance our society if you have the drive and ambition.

“The values of you education and your science combined with your personal integrity, liberal values you have the capability to make the world and indeed society and better place.”

