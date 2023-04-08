Clan calls on keen knitters to craft rabbits ahead of Big Hop Trail return

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east charity is challenging people to get knitting ahead of The Big Hop Trail this summer.

Clan Cancer Support is on the hunt for keen crafters to create knitted hares/bunnies as part of the charity’s 40th-anniversary celebrations.

The Big Hop Trail returns, and to mark the 40-year milestone, 40 sculptures are being created in partnership with Wild in Art.

Each sculpture, part of a public art trail, will be stationed across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Every knitted creation brought into the Clan will be sold online, in Clan charity shops and at pop-up stalls, with proceeds going to support people affected by cancer.

Teresa Bremner, Clan’s sculpture trail project manager, said: “In anticipation of the arrival of our 40 large hare sculptures, we’re setting crafters an Easter challenge to knit mini hares to be sold in honour of Clan once our art trail is live.

“This is a brilliant opportunity for individuals and community knitting groups to play a role in Scotland’s biggest public art trail this year.

“As well as supporting the vital services that Clan provides, we anticipate the knitted hares will become special souvenirs for many trail goers.”

While some people who wish to take part might not be familiar with knitting, Clan has knitting patterns available from knitting designer and author Sara Elizabeth Kellner.

Ms Kellner has taken the skill of knitting and created a wide range of 3D designs, including croissants, carrots, ducks, reindeer, fish, squirrels and of course rabbits.

She said: “This pattern is for the intermediate knitter or someone who is comfortable with working in the round, short rows, and picking up stitches.

“It will take approximately eight-10 hours to complete. I am extremely honoured that one of my designs has been chosen to be a part of this event.”

The Big Hop Trail will begin in July and last until September, with 40 sculptures being designed by some of the country’s most talented artists.