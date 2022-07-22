Aberdeenshire MSP ‘completely in awe’ at public’s help after Peterhead crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire MSP ‘completely in awe’ at public’s help after Peterhead crash

By Chris Cromar
July 22, 2022, 5:22 pm Updated: July 22, 2022, 5:35 pm
New MSP Karen Adam
MSP Karen Adam is looking for the people who helped at the crash. Picture by Russell Cheyne/PA Wire

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam has said that she is “completely in awe” at the people that helped during a crash involving a motorbike and a car in Peterhead earlier this week.

The incident happened at about 9pm on Wednesday night on the town’s West Road and resulted in the rider of the motorbike and his passenger being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Miss Adam was driving her car behind the accident, describing what she witnessed as “quite horrific to see”.

Community ‘stepped up straight away’

She praised members of the public, including an off duty police officer, nurses and medics who all ran to help at the scene while remaining “so professional and calm”, saying it shows “how lucky we are”.

An ambulance on its way to the incident
An ambulance attended the incident within minutes.

Phoning for an ambulance, Miss Adam said the nurse was able to “tell me in more medical terms”, which helped the call handler understand the severity of the situation.

During the incident, the community burst into action and “stepped up straight away”, with people coming out of their houses with cushions and blankets to keep the injured warm, while Army medics also attended the scene.

‘I would love to recognise them with a motion in parliament’

Even when the ambulance arrived within a matter of minutes, people stayed to help and assist, an act which she called “just amazing”.

Miss Adam, who was elected as the constituency’s MSP last year, is now reaching out and trying to find out and get the information of the people that helped, saying: “If they were ok with me recognising, I would love to recognise them with a motion in parliament.

MSP Karen Adam witnessed the incident. Supplied by Karen Adam MSP

Speaking about the community spirit that was showing during the incident, she added: “It just shows what happens when good people show up, it makes a massive difference and I think the people of Peterhead showed an incredible resilience and showed their skills that night for sure.”

Since she posted about what happened on Facebook, in which she said “I need first aid training”, she has been approached by people offering her this.

Miss Adam has accepted, with her and her constituency staff set be given first aid training, which she described as being the “wise thing to do”.

