Aberdeenshire MSP ‘completely in awe’ at public’s help after Peterhead crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam has said that she is “completely in awe” at the people that helped during a crash involving a motorbike and a car in Peterhead earlier this week.

The incident happened at about 9pm on Wednesday night on the town’s West Road and resulted in the rider of the motorbike and his passenger being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

Miss Adam was driving her car behind the accident, describing what she witnessed as “quite horrific to see”.

Community ‘stepped up straight away’

She praised members of the public, including an off duty police officer, nurses and medics who all ran to help at the scene while remaining “so professional and calm”, saying it shows “how lucky we are”.

Phoning for an ambulance, Miss Adam said the nurse was able to “tell me in more medical terms”, which helped the call handler understand the severity of the situation.

During the incident, the community burst into action and “stepped up straight away”, with people coming out of their houses with cushions and blankets to keep the injured warm, while Army medics also attended the scene.

‘I would love to recognise them with a motion in parliament’

Even when the ambulance arrived within a matter of minutes, people stayed to help and assist, an act which she called “just amazing”.

Miss Adam, who was elected as the constituency’s MSP last year, is now reaching out and trying to find out and get the information of the people that helped, saying: “If they were ok with me recognising, I would love to recognise them with a motion in parliament.

Speaking about the community spirit that was showing during the incident, she added: “It just shows what happens when good people show up, it makes a massive difference and I think the people of Peterhead showed an incredible resilience and showed their skills that night for sure.”

Since she posted about what happened on Facebook, in which she said “I need first aid training”, she has been approached by people offering her this.

Miss Adam has accepted, with her and her constituency staff set be given first aid training, which she described as being the “wise thing to do”.