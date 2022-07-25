Adult Disability Payment to be rolled out across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new Adult Disability Payment will be rolled out in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray from this week.

The Scottish Government intends to replace the existing Personal Independence Payment (Pip) with the new benefit.

People in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray who are disabled, have a long-term health condition or terminal illness are now eligible to apply.

It comes before the scheme is rolled out nationwide on August 29, providing additional financial support for households.

It is described as the “most complex” benefit launched by the Scottish Government and the twelfth overall.

Around 300,000 people already on Pip or the Disability Living Allowance will automatically be moved onto to new benefit.

The Adult Disability Payment has already replaced benefits in the Western Isles as of March this year and will be rolled out across the Highlands in August.

Minister for Social Security, Ben Macpherson, said: “We are taking a positive, responsible and compassionate approach to deliver disability benefits.

“The Scottish Government is committed to treating people with dignity, fairness and respect, and we start from a position of trust.

‘Positive, responsible and compassionate approach’

“Adult Disability Payment is an important financial support to provide security and help people live well.

“We want people to get the support that they’re entitled to because social security is a shared investment to help build a fairer and better society together.

“When Social Security Scotland is making a decision it will only need one formal piece of supporting information from a professional, such as a social care assessment, medical report or prescription list, and if required we will obtain that information for people.”

Gillian Martin MSP for Aberdeenshire East, said: “I am delighted the Adult Disability Payment has now been extended to Aberdeenshire.

“The Scottish Government is taking a positive, responsible and compassionate approach to delivering disability benefits in contrast to the current UK Government system.

“The Adult Disability Payment is an important financial support to provide security and help people live well.”

Moray MSP, Richard Lochhead added: “The new payment will ensure people living with a disability are supported financially and will help people to live well.”