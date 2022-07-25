Adult Disability Payment to be rolled out across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Adult Disability Payment to be rolled out across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray

By Ross Hempseed
July 25, 2022, 10:07 am Updated: July 25, 2022, 11:38 am
Adult disability payment
The Adult Disability Payment will benefit thousands of disabled residents. Picture by Shutterstock.

The new Adult Disability Payment will be rolled out in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray from this week.

The Scottish Government intends to replace the existing Personal Independence Payment (Pip) with the new benefit.

People in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray who are disabled, have a long-term health condition or terminal illness are now eligible to apply.

It comes before the scheme is rolled out nationwide on August 29, providing additional financial support for households.

It is described as the “most complex” benefit launched by the Scottish Government and the twelfth overall.

Around 300,000 people already on Pip or the Disability Living Allowance will automatically be moved onto to new benefit.

The Adult Disability Payment has already replaced benefits in the Western Isles as of March this year and will be rolled out across the Highlands in August.

Minister for Social Security, Ben Macpherson, said: “We are taking a positive, responsible and compassionate approach to deliver disability benefits.

“The Scottish Government is committed to treating people with dignity, fairness and respect, and we start from a position of trust.

‘Positive, responsible and compassionate approach’

“Adult Disability Payment is an important financial support to provide security and help people live well.

“We want people to get the support that they’re entitled to because social security is a shared investment to help build a fairer and better society together.

“When Social Security Scotland is making a decision it will only need one formal piece of supporting information from a professional, such as a social care assessment, medical report or prescription list, and if required we will obtain that information for people.”

Gillian Martin MSP for Aberdeenshire East, said: “I am delighted the Adult Disability Payment has now been extended to Aberdeenshire.

“The Scottish Government is taking a positive, responsible and compassionate approach to delivering disability benefits in contrast to the current UK Government system.

“The Adult Disability Payment is an important financial support to provide security and help people live well.”

Moray MSP, Richard Lochhead added: “The new payment will ensure people living with a disability are supported financially and will help people to live well.”

