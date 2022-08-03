Appeal for missing Aberdeen man reported missing from Macduff By Cameron Roy August 3, 2022, 2:34 pm Updated: August 3, 2022, 2:43 pm 0 Michael Cairns has been reported missing. Supplied by Police. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are appealing for the public to keep an eye out for a missing man and his car. Craig Cairns was last seen in the Macduff area at about 2.30pm on Tuesday. The 51-year-old, from Aberdeen, is believed to be driving the black Vauxhall Zafira with the registiration SD10 VMP. Mr Cairns is described as being about 5ft 11in tall with short greying hair. Officers are appealing for information to help trace a missing 51 year old male from Aberdeen.Michael Cairns was last… Posted by North East Police Division on Wednesday, 3 August 2022 Anyone with information that may assist in tracing Mr Cairns is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 2580 of Tuesday, August 2. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Two boys rescued from River Don Aberdeen Net Zero firm hit by vandalism invites ‘sit down’ with perpetrators Appeal for help to trace missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Aberdeen ‘I’m terrified of going out now’: Social worker mugged walking home late at night in Aberdeen