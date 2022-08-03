Appeal for missing Aberdeen man reported missing from Macduff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for the public to keep an eye out for a missing man and his car.

Craig Cairns was last seen in the Macduff area at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old, from Aberdeen, is believed to be driving the black Vauxhall Zafira with the registiration SD10 VMP.

Mr Cairns is described as being about 5ft 11in tall with short greying hair.

Anyone with information that may assist in tracing Mr Cairns is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 2580 of Tuesday, August 2.