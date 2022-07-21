City gears up for cycling festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cyclists gathered in the city centre this morning to announce the corporate race, part of the Getabout Aberdeen Cycling Festival that takes place in September.

The festival will see the city centre play host to a day of cycling for all ages to enjoy prior to the Grand Depart of the Tour of Britain, which will begin in the Granite City on September 3.

Launched by Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council and organisers Sweetspot, the race is open to teams of four riders.

In a team relay each participant – with no more than three men in any team – is required to complete two laps of the city centre route on September 3.

‘I’m very much looking forward to promoting cycling’

Aberdeen City Council‘s education convener, Martin Greig said: “I’m very, very pleased with the turnout today and I’m very much looking forward to promoting cycling in the city to encourage as many people as possible to take part in the cycling events that we’re promoting.

“Other countries have managed to create supportive and welcoming cycle networks. Obviously, we’ve got a long, long way to go in our country, so we need to do our best in the city to ensure that we are working towards creating a better, safer cycling infrastructure.

‘A great opportunity and not one to be missed’

Nick Rennie of Scottish Cycling said: “The culmination of last year’s Tour of Britain in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire was an excellent spectacle and it is fantastic to build on that success this year with a cycling festival ahead of the maiden stage.

“Giving local people and companies the opportunity to cycle on the same city centre circuit that the pros will use as part of stage one is a great opportunity and one not to be missed.

“I am looking forward to trying the route out, at a much slower pace, on the streets of my home city.”

Teams are advised to enter before August 20.

‘So many opportunities’

It was also confirmed at today’s launch that energy giants TotalEngergies will be the official sponsors of the Grand Depart, which will finish at Glenshee on September 4.

Jean-Luc Guiziou, of TotalEnergies, said: “I’m delighted that we’re sponsoring the Tour of Britain’s Grand Depart from Aberdeen this year.

“I’m pleased that there are so many opportunities for people to take part and enjoy the events taking place across the entire weekend, and in particular, I look forward to cheering on the participants in the corporate and main cycling races. Best of luck to everyone taking part.”