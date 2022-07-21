City gears up for cycling festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

City gears up for cycling festival

By Chris Cromar
July 21, 2022, 3:49 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 8:02 pm
TotalEnergies MD Jean-luc Guiziou and councillors Martin Greig, and Jessica Mennie with cyclists from local groups at today's launch. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
TotalEnergies MD Jean-luc Guiziou and councillors Martin Greig, and Jessica Mennie with cyclists from local groups at today's launch. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.

Cyclists gathered in the city centre this morning to announce the corporate race, part of the Getabout Aberdeen Cycling Festival that takes place in September.

The festival will see the city centre play host to a day of cycling for all ages to enjoy prior to the Grand Depart of the Tour of Britain, which will begin in the Granite City on September 3.

Launched by Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council and organisers Sweetspot, the race is open to teams of four riders.

In a team relay each participant – with no more than three men in any team – is required to complete two laps of the city centre route on September 3.

‘I’m very much looking forward to promoting cycling’

Aberdeen City Council‘s education convener, Martin Greig said: “I’m very, very pleased with the turnout today and I’m very much looking forward to promoting cycling in the city to encourage as many people as possible to take part in the cycling events that we’re promoting.

Martin Greig, Jean-luc Guiziou and Jessica Mennie at the launch. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.`

“Other countries have managed to create supportive and welcoming cycle networks. Obviously, we’ve got a long, long way to go in our country, so we need to do our best in the city to ensure that we are working towards creating a better, safer cycling infrastructure.

‘A great opportunity and not one to be missed’

Nick Rennie of Scottish Cycling said: “The culmination of last year’s Tour of Britain in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire was an excellent spectacle and it is fantastic to build on that success this year with a cycling festival ahead of the maiden stage.

“Giving local people and companies the opportunity to cycle on the same city centre circuit that the pros will use as part of stage one is a great opportunity and one not to be missed.

Tour of Britain’s Grand Depart will take place in Aberdeen in September. Supplied by Tour of Britain.

“I am looking forward to trying the route out, at a much slower pace, on the streets of my home city.”

Teams are advised to enter before August 20.

‘So many opportunities’

It was also confirmed at today’s launch that energy giants TotalEngergies will be the official sponsors of the Grand Depart, which will finish at Glenshee on September 4.

Jean-Luc Guiziou, of TotalEnergies, said: “I’m delighted that we’re sponsoring the Tour of Britain’s Grand Depart from Aberdeen this year.

“I’m pleased that there are so many opportunities for people to take part and enjoy the events taking place across the entire weekend, and in particular, I look forward to cheering on the participants in the corporate and main cycling races. Best of luck to everyone taking part.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]