34-year-old man taken to hospital following crash in Bridge of Don

A 34-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being involved in a crash on the Parkway in Aberdeen.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Parkway in Bridge of Don.

Emergency services were called to attend with two fire appliances arriving on scene at around 1.43pm from North Anderson Drive.

A van was involved in the crash and the road was closed by police for four hours.

A 34-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment following the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.30pm on Tuesday, September 13, police were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Parkway in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“The road was closed to allow vehicle recovery to take place and reopened around 5.35pm.”