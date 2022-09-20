Reopening of Northfield Post Office marks return of vital services to the community

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Post Office services have been restored in Northfield six months after its previous counter was closed.

Northfield Post Office was reopened in a new location today just 53 metres away from the former branch.

Based in the Premier Store in Byron Square, the new counter will offer nearly 60 hours of vital Post Office services a week.

Robert Sharp, network provision lead for Post Office, said: “We are delighted to have restored a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

“The branch being open seven days a week will make it convenient for customers to visit.”

The opening marks the return of a number of services in Northfield which the community lost when CJ Lang, operator of Spar, withdrew counters from dozens of its stores across Scotland.

The previous Post Office in Northfield, based in the Spar in Byron Square, was closed in March following the permanent removal of four other Aberdeen counters.

The branches in Kincorth, Seaton and Torry were closed in August last year, while the Clifton Road branch was shut last October.

At the time, people in the Northfield community described the closure of the busy counter as a “disappointment”.

North East MSP Tess White also shared her “disgust” at the withdrawal of services, saying it was a “hammer blow” to the local community who rely them.

Restoring services, including mail, withdrawals, deposits and payments, will be a welcome boost to the area.

Northfield Post Office will be open seven days a week between 9am and 5.30pm.