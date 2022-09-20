Reopening of Northfield Post Office marks return of vital services to the community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Reopening of Northfield Post Office marks return of vital services to the community

By Ellie Milne
September 20, 2022, 9:05 pm
The new Post Office counter opened in Northfield on Tuesday. Picture: Post Office.
The new Post Office counter opened in Northfield on Tuesday. Picture: Post Office.

Post Office services have been restored in Northfield six months after its previous counter was closed.

Northfield Post Office was reopened in a new location today just 53 metres away from the former branch.

Based in the Premier Store in Byron Square, the new counter will offer nearly 60 hours of vital Post Office services a week.

Robert Sharp, network provision lead for Post Office, said: “We are delighted to have restored a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

“The branch being open seven days a week will make it convenient for customers to visit.”

Northfield Post Office
The previous Northfield Post Office counter was located in the nearby Spar store. 

The opening marks the return of a number of services in Northfield which the community lost when CJ Lang, operator of Spar, withdrew counters from dozens of its stores across Scotland.

The previous Post Office in Northfield, based in the Spar in Byron Square, was closed in March following the permanent removal of four other Aberdeen counters.

The branches in Kincorth, Seaton and Torry were closed in August last year, while the Clifton Road branch was shut last October.

At the time, people in the Northfield community described the closure of the busy counter as a “disappointment”.

North East MSP Tess White also shared her “disgust” at the withdrawal of services, saying it was a “hammer blow” to the local community who rely them.

Restoring services, including mail, withdrawals, deposits and payments, will be a welcome boost to the area.

Northfield Post Office will be open seven days a week between 9am and 5.30pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

CR0038293 vigil for Jill Barclay who was murdered in Dyce at the weekend. 7pm outside Greggs back car park on Burnside Road but may move up to near a property opposite the roundabout at Dyces Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street (where there is a police cordon at the scene of crime). Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............20/9/22
Hundreds attend vigil in memory of murdered Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay
FirsGroup announced the sale of its North American businesses, including Greyhound, last year.
Aberdeen-based FirstGroup suffers share price fall after Greyhound property deal
0
The man accused of murdering Jill Barclay, Rhys Bennett, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man accused of murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay appears in court
The Queen's funeral was held at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
North and north-east invitees 'honoured' to represent home communities at Queen's funeral in London
0
A plan of the proposed Seed Box site at Banchory
The Seed Box gets a green thumbs up for new gardening training centre at…
0
Ready to soar at His Majesty's are The Flying Pigs, from left, Moray Barber, Elaine Clarke. John Hardie, Craig Pike, Susan Gordon and Greg Gordon.
Flying Pigs soar with Rothienorman Picture Show - just don't expect basques and butteries
Leslie Parish Church could become a unique new home
Leslie Parish Church could become house 20 years after closure, new Stonehaven nursery and…
0
Members of the Mill of Benholm Enterprise are battling to save the abandoned Mearns tourist attraction
Mill of Benholm: Campaigners preparing £250,000 fight to save abandoned Mearns attraction before nature…
0
A photo of Aberdeen University campus. Aberdeen University psychology students are worried course changes will affect their careers.
Aberdeen students worried changes to course offerings will hurt careers
0
Abigail Darbyshire.
Woman leaked sex tape after discovering partner's affair with best friend

More from Press and Journal

.
North Sea oil and gas emissions down more than 20% since 2018
CR0038293 vigil for Jill Barclay who was murdered in Dyce at the weekend. 7pm outside Greggs back car park on Burnside Road but may move up to near a property opposite the roundabout at Dyces Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street (where there is a police cordon at the scene of crime). Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............20/9/22
Hundreds attend vigil in memory of murdered Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay
FirsGroup announced the sale of its North American businesses, including Greyhound, last year.
Aberdeen-based FirstGroup suffers share price fall after Greyhound property deal
0
The man accused of murdering Jill Barclay, Rhys Bennett, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man accused of murdering Aberdeen mum Jill Barclay appears in court
The Queen's funeral was held at Westminster Abbey on Monday. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
North and north-east invitees 'honoured' to represent home communities at Queen's funeral in London
0
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Renee MacRae and Andrew murder trial Picture shows; Renee MacRae and Andrew. N/A. Supplied by N/A Date; Unknown
Wife of Renee MacRae murder accused told police: 'I never stabbed her'

Editor's Picks