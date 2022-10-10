Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the end of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inflation hitting north-east faster as three-quarters of firms plan to raise prices before the end of 2022

By Keith Findlay
October 10, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 7:49 am
It's not just the cost of groceries going up - firms are having to raise their prices for all kinds of goods and services
It's not just the cost of groceries going up - firms are having to raise their prices for all kinds of goods and services

The pain of inflation is hitting the north-east faster than other parts of the UK, according to new economic data published today.

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) research shows nearly three quarters (74%) of firms in the region plan to increase prices in the next three months.

This is soaring 12 percentage points ahead of the rest of the UK (62%) and being driven by high energy bills, increasing labour costs and fuel.

But there are also early signs the region’s economy is outperforming the rest of Britain, due largely to increasing activity in the North Sea oil and gas industry.

A buoyant oil and gas sector can decouple Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire from national economic trends, and there are early signs this could happen again.”

Ryan Crighton, policy director, Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

AGCC’s figures are based on its own quarterly economic survey of 93 north-east firms, British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) research among 5,200 UK  businesses and an analysis of Scottish and UK economic data.

The UK-wide survey findings reveal a significant drop in business confidence.

Among the north-east firms planning to increase the cost of goods or services, four out of five (81%) say energy bills are to blame, with three quarters (75%) blaming rising labour costs and 60% pointing to soaring fuel costs.

Inflation a growing concern for nearly 90% of north-east businesses

A majority (88%) of north-east firms cite inflation as a growing concern to their business – by far the highest level on record.

A rising proportion (34%) are also worried about interest rates.

According to AGCC policy director Ryan Crighton, businesses in the region are being resilient in the face of tough conditions.

But they cannot afford to absorb all the monetary pressures they face, he warned, adding: “These are difficult times, with significant cost increases from suppliers, energy and transport.

“This is a problem for SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) and lower value, low margin producers, where there is little room to absorb the enormous cost increases that firms are facing.”

Ryan Crighton, of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Crighton continued: “If you look at the factors driving the decision to increase prices, the cost of fuel is an issue for 60% of firms.

“As a region which is so geographically spread, we are perhaps more exposed than other part of the UK in this regard.

“But the biggest challenge our members are facing is around access to labour and wage inflation. The survey shows just how acute the shortage of skilled manual labour has become.

“We are in the tightest labour market in living memory and the battle for talent is fierce, pushing up wages and adding cost to already stretched firms.”

Region’s firms coping better than others

But north-east businesses are faring better than those elsewhere in the UK in terms of sales.

Across the UK, nearly a quarter (24%) of firms have seen business levels decrease over the past three months.

But in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire it is just 11%, due largely to the upturn in North Sea activity.

Also, the number of firms in the north-east which have seen their business levels increase is sitting at 38%, running 5% higher than the rest of the UK.

Nationally, more businesses are now seeing their cashflow decreasing, instead of increasing.

Almost one in three (32%) reported reduced cashflow over the past three months, while 23% reported an increase.

The north-east is bucking this trend too, with 77% of the region’s firms reporting steady or increasing turnover.

Mr Crighton added: “It has long been said the north-east economy is a little bit different to the rest of the UK.

“Like we saw after the financial crash of 2008, a buoyant oil and gas sector can decouple Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire from national economic trends, and there are early signs this could happen again.”

Worrying trends

This research data was gathered in August and September, before the UK Government’s energy price package for businesses and the mini-Budget.

The findings paint a worrying picture of the condition of many UK firms.

Almost every key business indicator is trending downwards – sounding alarm bells across all sectors and regions.

BCC director-general Shevaun Haviland said: “Many firms are caught in the pincer movement of soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

“Businesses now desperately need to see economic stability in order to rebuild the confidence to invest.”

British Chambers of Commerce director-general Shevaun Haviland.

The six-month energy cap package for businesses is a step in the right direction, Ms Haviland said.

But she added: “We need a longer-term plan if the government is serious about helping businesses during this energy crisis. Time is of the essence.

“The government must now rapidly present more detail on its fiscal policies and supply side reforms, particularly at a time when businesses are faced with rising interest rates and high inflation.”

Editor's Picks