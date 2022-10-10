Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies

By Keith Findlay
October 10, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: October 10, 2022, 6:59 am
Aberdeen lawyer Malcolm Gunnyeon and Glasgow-based Clare Bone have moved to Brodies.
Aberdeen lawyer Malcolm Gunnyeon and Glasgow-based Clare Bone have moved to Brodies.

One of Scotland’s most experienced energy industry dispute resolution lawyers, Malcolm Gunnyeon, has left Dentons and joined Brodies in Aberdeen.

With more than two decades at Dentons and Maclay Murray & Spens (MMS) under his belt, taking in the 2017 merger of the two law firms, Mr Gunnyeon headed up Dentons’ dispute resolution team in Aberdeen.

He has considerable experience in the offshore energy, food and drink and transportation industries.

Principal areas of focus are corporate and contractual disputes in the oil and gas sector, insolvency proceedings and contentious health and safety matters.

Glasgow University alumnus

The Glasgow University law graduate and Murcar Links golfer became a partner at MMS in September 2000.

He is also a non-executive director of Aberdeen-based Transition Extreme Sports.

Mr Gunnyeon is one of two new partners at Brodies, which has offices in Aberdeen, Brussels, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and London.

The other is Glasgow-based Clare Bone, a health and safety and corporate crime lawyer with more than 20 years’ specialist experience, who has joined Brodies from BTO.

New partners bring ‘extensive experience’

Announcing the two partner appointments, Brodies said the pair had represented clients on some of the most high-profile incidents, and health and safety cases in Scotland.

Managing partner Nick Scott added: “Risk – reputational and regulatory – remains near the top of the agenda for all boardrooms and has the potential to impact all businesses.

“With the appointments of Clare and Malcolm, our clients will benefit from their extensive experience.

“They join our existing experts in the fields of corporate crime, risk, fraud, regulation, and health and safety, bringing together a specialist team of top-ranked and leading lawyers covering all key locations in Scotland. We look forward to their contribution.”

Brodies managing partner Nick Scott.

Brodies has more than 100 partners and 770 “colleagues” across its six offices.

Dentons has more than 200 offices in 80-plus countries.

In July 2020, following the first few months of the UK’s Covid-19 outbreak, Dentons said it was shutting its Aberdeen office in favour of permanent remote working for its 12-strong north-east team. Its website still lists the Granite City among office locations.

