Leading Aberdeen lawyer moves from Dentons to Brodies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Scotland’s most experienced energy industry dispute resolution lawyers, Malcolm Gunnyeon, has left Dentons and joined Brodies in Aberdeen.

With more than two decades at Dentons and Maclay Murray & Spens (MMS) under his belt, taking in the 2017 merger of the two law firms, Mr Gunnyeon headed up Dentons’ dispute resolution team in Aberdeen.

He has considerable experience in the offshore energy, food and drink and transportation industries.

Principal areas of focus are corporate and contractual disputes in the oil and gas sector, insolvency proceedings and contentious health and safety matters.

Glasgow University alumnus

The Glasgow University law graduate and Murcar Links golfer became a partner at MMS in September 2000.

He is also a non-executive director of Aberdeen-based Transition Extreme Sports.

Mr Gunnyeon is one of two new partners at Brodies, which has offices in Aberdeen, Brussels, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and London.

The other is Glasgow-based Clare Bone, a health and safety and corporate crime lawyer with more than 20 years’ specialist experience, who has joined Brodies from BTO.

New partners bring ‘extensive experience’

Announcing the two partner appointments, Brodies said the pair had represented clients on some of the most high-profile incidents, and health and safety cases in Scotland.

Managing partner Nick Scott added: “Risk – reputational and regulatory – remains near the top of the agenda for all boardrooms and has the potential to impact all businesses.

“With the appointments of Clare and Malcolm, our clients will benefit from their extensive experience.

“They join our existing experts in the fields of corporate crime, risk, fraud, regulation, and health and safety, bringing together a specialist team of top-ranked and leading lawyers covering all key locations in Scotland. We look forward to their contribution.”

Brodies has more than 100 partners and 770 “colleagues” across its six offices.

Dentons has more than 200 offices in 80-plus countries.

In July 2020, following the first few months of the UK’s Covid-19 outbreak, Dentons said it was shutting its Aberdeen office in favour of permanent remote working for its 12-strong north-east team. Its website still lists the Granite City among office locations.