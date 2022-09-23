North-east chamber voices dismay over lack of new cost measures in mini-Budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

North-east chamber voices dismay over lack of new cost measures in mini-Budget

By Keith Findlay
September 23, 2022, 12:26 pm Updated: September 23, 2022, 3:53 pm
Retail chiefs say Scotland's shops need action on business rates.
Retail chiefs say Scotland's shops need action on business rates.

A leading north-east business group has said Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s new growth plan offers nothing new to bring down firm’s costs.

Responding to the UK Government’s mini-Budget today, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce policy director Ryan Crighton said: “Every business in the land shares the chancellor’s ambition to bring in a new era of growth for the UK economy.

“This is a bold and momentous intervention from the UK Government and it is now crucial that we see this package mirrored here, in full, to avoid Scotland losing its best talent and companies to the rest of the UK.”

He added: “For many, it is already more expensive to work or buy a home in Scotland – the Scottish Government must now ensure Scotland doesn’t lag behind the rest of the UK as a high tax, low growth neighbour.

IR35 repeal a welcome move for north-east

“For the north-east, the repeal of unpopular IR35 rules will be welcomed by the oil and gas sector, which relies on the flexibility offered by contractors.

“We also look forward to hearing more about how proposed investment zones could boost Scotland’s economy and what potential opportunities there could be for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce policy and marketing director Ryan Crighton.

But on a gloomier note, Mr Crighton said: “For all that was positive, we hope this significant package hasn’t come too late.

“We are already seeing firms going to the wall in the north-east, crippled by a toxic cocktail of rising costs, labour shortages and high energy bills.

“For all its boldness, what was lacking today was a package to bring down costs, which is the most pressing pressure for most businesses.”

For all that was positive, we hope this significant package hasn’t come too late.”

Ryan Crighton, policy director, Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Kwarteng outlined a series of tax cuts and economic measures aimed at growing the economy.

Wage earners south of the border will pay less income tax, while the thresholds for stamp duty in England and Northern Ireland has been raised to stimulate the housing market.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

An increase in National Insurance has been reversed and low-tax investment zones will be set up across the UK.

A six-month energy price cap for businesses was announced by the UK Government earlier this week.

What does Kwarteng’s mini-Budget mean for Scotland?

Mike Duncan, north-east development manager at the Federation of Small Businesses, said: “Announcements on income tax, investment zones and planning reform are either wholly devolved or at least involve co-operation between our various governments.

“We will be watching closely to see how the Scottish Government decides to proceed, and indeed, how it chooses to spend any resulting consequentials.”

Scottish Retail Consortium director David Lonsdale said much if the chancellor’s mini-Budget would have only a limited impact on Scottish consumers and businesses.

Mr Lonsdale added: “With the UK Government accelerating its planned reduction in the headline rate of income tax, bringing it forward to next April, Scottish ministers should ensure workers on low or modest earnings here in Scotland benefit similarly to boost household incomes and encourage discretionary spending.”

SRC director David Lonsdale.

Mr Lonsdale added: “Today’s announcement provided no insight on what decisions might be made on business rates.

“With the Scottish poundage already at a 23-year high and inflation elevated, the biggest question for many retailers will be how large next year’s bill might be – and whether they will be able to afford it.

“Scottish retailers are facing a £60 million uplift in their rates bills next April.

“The upcoming emergency budget review and Scottish Budget need to freeze the business rate and speed up the commitment to restore the level playing field with England on the higher property business rate.”

Is there anything new for the Scottish hospitality and tourism sectors

Scottish Licensed Trade Association managing director Colin Wilkinson said: “Two of the biggest concerns for the hospitality sector – a reduction of the 20% VAT rate and a cut in business rates – did not even get a mention.

Scottish Tourism Alliance chief executive Marc Crothall said: “More specific and immediate measures are needed for our tourism and hospitality sector.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Orkney Research and Innovation Campus.
Orkney Research and Innovation Campus nets £2.8m funding
0
Retail chiefs say Scotland's shops need action on business rates.
Historic Stoneywood paper mill was industry's last survivor
0
A picture of the entrance to Fraserburgh Harbour
Harbour to increase by 40%: What is involved?
Retail chiefs say Scotland's shops need action on business rates.
UK Government to fast-track five North Sea oil and gasfields
0
Retail chiefs say Scotland's shops need action on business rates.
5 shock measures in UK budget and what they mean for Scotland
Retail chiefs say Scotland's shops need action on business rates.
‘Huge victory' for North Sea contractors as chancellor pledges U-turn on IR35
0
Hotel Telegraph Singapore.
Lochaber hospitality group to manage new hotel in Singapore
0
Image of Stoneywood Mill sign outside the site.
Workers in tears at Stoneywood paper mill as nearly 400 jobs cut with immediate…
0
Retail chiefs say Scotland's shops need action on business rates.
Bad news for homeowners as Bank of England raises interest rate to 2.25%
1
Hutcheon Mearns executive search for candidates online
Local finance recruitment firm launches executive search offering

More from Press and Journal

Retail chiefs say Scotland's shops need action on business rates.
Woman who died in A95 crash involving lorry named as Sally Foulds from Nethy…
0
Retail chiefs say Scotland's shops need action on business rates.
Missing pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after Highland…
Retail chiefs say Scotland's shops need action on business rates.
Gumboots: The new Fraserburgh cafe fighting food waste and satisfying taste buds
0
Retail chiefs say Scotland's shops need action on business rates.
Rachel Corsie: WSL started with a bang - and is set for another thrilling…
Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay
0
Retail chiefs say Scotland's shops need action on business rates.
Brora Rangers attacker Andrew Macrae relishing trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks