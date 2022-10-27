Aberdeenshire nursing graduate’s compassion wins university award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire nursing graduate’s compassion wins university award

By Michelle Henderson
October 27, 2022, 6:42 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 8:19 pm
Siobhan Bridges. Image by Edinburgh Napier University.
Siobhan Bridges. Image by Edinburgh Napier University.

An Aberdeenshire nursing graduate has been recognised with a university award for her compassion for patients.

Siobhan Bridges from Portlethen, was awarded the 2022 Simon Pullin Award in recognition of her ability to show empathy in pressured clinical situations.

The Simon Pullin Award is dedicated to the memory of Simon Pullin, who was a senior nurse on the university’s leadership in compassionate care programme from its beginning in December 2007 until his death from cancer in July 2011.

The 21-year-old Edinburgh Napier University student graduated with a Bachelor of Nursing with Distinction in Adult Nursing at Usher Hall in Edinburgh today.

Hard work pays for Aberdeenshire graduate

Miss Bridges said completing her degree has been no easy feat.

She said: “This is such a great honour and privilege. I got the news on my lunch break at work and I was delighted to find out.

“I had a look at Simon Pullin’s work when I applied, and I was inspired by what he did. He’s a great role model to anyone thinking of applying on the university’s nursing programme in the way he worked with empathy and respect.

“It’s been very challenging to complete a nursing degree through a pandemic, but I am proud of what I have achieved.”

Siobhan Bridges, who is from Portlethen in Aberdeenshire, was praised by the award’s panel for her ability to show empathy in pressured clinical situations. Image by Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

The proud Aberdeenshire graduate drew praise from the award’s review panel for her experience of working with a non-English speaking patient with severe autism and complex learning difficulties.

She used interactive posters on an iPad, allowing him to communicate. He has since been funded by his care and housing services to use this method going forward.

She also lived up to its spirit of recognising the human side to nursing by calming a patient due to undergo a coronary procedure by telling him about her experience of being diagnosed with a heart murmur as a teenager.

Nursing student exudes professionalism and compassion

Jacqueline Johnston, Miss Bridges personal development tutor at Edinburgh Napier University, said the young graduate exudes the passion, professionalism and compassion for her chosen career.

“Siobhan is one of the most professional students I have ever come across both in clinical and university settings,” she said.

“She is kind, caring, open, honest and puts her patients at the heart of everything she does.

“I am confident Siobhan will continue to demonstrate compassionate and caring behaviours in her future career.”

Dr Stephen Smith, from the university’s school of health and social care, led the awarding panel.

He added: “Siobhan’s entry demonstrated her ability to provide compassionate care and work to a highly professional standard, regardless of the clinical situation and workload pressures.

“Her examples of learning from practice were powerful and touching to read. They showed a beautiful sensitivity and commitment to compassionate care.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Susie McCabe will return to Aberdeen in 2023.
Susie McCabe - who supported Kevin Bridges at P&J Live - to bring new…
Lewis Capaldi show at Aberdeen
Lewis Capaldi Aberdeen gig sells out in 10 minutes
Four people have been injured following the blaze at a block of flats on Kepplehills Road in Bucksburn. Picture: Lottie Hood/DC Thomson
Four people injured in Aberdeen flats fire
Carri Macinnes and her two young children lost everything in a flat fire on Clifton Street in July. Images: Carri Macinnes/DC Thomson.
Mum still fighting to find new home for son and five-week-old daughter - three…
2
Aaron Simmonds leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mechanic banned from road after 'stupid' decision to drive home from pub
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man hounded ex for money and made bizarre spyware accusation after break-up
Kiefer Sutherland put on a rodeo to remember at Aberdeen's Beach Ballroom. Images: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
REVIEW: Kiefer Sutherland brings the rodeo and banter to the Beach Ballroom
Post Thumbnail
MP David Duguid performs his final duty at the Scottish office
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Archway pop-up charity shop Picture shows; Huntly Street. Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Charity pop-up shop to allow people to party like a princess on a Cinderella…
Ashley and Broomhill Community Council are throwing their Owl-O-Ween event at Holburn West Church.
Owls and creepy crawlies to join spooky Halloween fun at Aberdeen church

Most Read

1
Four people have been injured following the blaze at a block of flats on Kepplehills Road in Bucksburn. Picture: Lottie Hood/DC Thomson
Four people injured in Aberdeen flats fire
2
We visited Peterhead to "ask for Henry"
Watch: We ‘asked for Henry’ in Peterhead Morrisons… Here’s how easy it is to…
3
Carri Macinnes and her two young children lost everything in a flat fire on Clifton Street in July. Images: Carri Macinnes/DC Thomson.
Mum still fighting to find new home for son and five-week-old daughter – three…
2
4
The MV Isle of Lewis has a possible stabiliser issue.
Ullapool to Stornoway sailing under threat after investigation launched into ship’s stabilisers
5
David Harding leaving court.
Sheriff shows mercy on dad who confronted daughter’s violent bully
6
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Alex Nicoll urged his SNP councillors to "carefully consider" whether to attend the Aberdeen FC stadium briefing. He was "happy" for them to go, despite announcing he would not attend due to potential planning issues further down the line. Image: Chris Donnan/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Leaked email shows council co-leader Alex Nicoll suggested SNP snub Aberdeen FC stadium…
2
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin reveals meeting to hammer home to Aberdeen summer signings how much games…
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man hounded ex for money and made bizarre spyware accusation after break-up
9
Aaron Simmonds leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mechanic banned from road after ‘stupid’ decision to drive home from pub
10
Eve Crawford leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Spraypaint vandal in court over mysterious Japanese graffiti on Aberdeen University buildings

More from Press and Journal

Elgin City manager Gavin Price puts pen to paper on his contact extension. Image: Elgin City FC
Future is bright for Elgin City as management team sign contract deals until 2025
Met office map of yellow weather flood warning for West coast and Hebrides. Picture shows yellow circles around the affected areas
Yellow weather warning in place for the West Coast and Hebrides
Further investigations will be carried out looking at the potential to redevelop the old lemonade factory in Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Rejuvenating six brownfield sites in Moray takes a step forward
Nicola Sturgeon addresses the media after FMQs to answer questions on Derek Mackay in 2020 (Photo: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Westminster evil forces must be strong to cause SNP scandals
Highland head coach Dave Carson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland keen to prove with they can win again without home comforts
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Unpredictable change is creating opportunity for north-east entrepreneurs
The crews aboard CalMac boats should be recruited as locally to the ferry home port as possible. Image supplied by CalMac.
Island and rural workers should be first priority for CalMac staff, say campaign group
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Motherwell.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to eradicate any hint of 'defeatist mindset' when facing…
Caley Jags captain Sean Welsh. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle star Sean Welsh insists young guns can help win title - after…
Erin Smith is the owner of Pink Sphynx Media. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'It's pretty mind-blowing where I'm at': Lack of graduate jobs spurred on Erin Smith…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented