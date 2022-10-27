Aberdeenshire nursing graduate’s compassion wins university award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire nursing graduate has been recognised with a university award for her compassion for patients.

Siobhan Bridges from Portlethen, was awarded the 2022 Simon Pullin Award in recognition of her ability to show empathy in pressured clinical situations.

The Simon Pullin Award is dedicated to the memory of Simon Pullin, who was a senior nurse on the university’s leadership in compassionate care programme from its beginning in December 2007 until his death from cancer in July 2011.

The 21-year-old Edinburgh Napier University student graduated with a Bachelor of Nursing with Distinction in Adult Nursing at Usher Hall in Edinburgh today.

Hard work pays for Aberdeenshire graduate

Miss Bridges said completing her degree has been no easy feat.

She said: “This is such a great honour and privilege. I got the news on my lunch break at work and I was delighted to find out.

“I had a look at Simon Pullin’s work when I applied, and I was inspired by what he did. He’s a great role model to anyone thinking of applying on the university’s nursing programme in the way he worked with empathy and respect.

“It’s been very challenging to complete a nursing degree through a pandemic, but I am proud of what I have achieved.”

The proud Aberdeenshire graduate drew praise from the award’s review panel for her experience of working with a non-English speaking patient with severe autism and complex learning difficulties.

She used interactive posters on an iPad, allowing him to communicate. He has since been funded by his care and housing services to use this method going forward.

She also lived up to its spirit of recognising the human side to nursing by calming a patient due to undergo a coronary procedure by telling him about her experience of being diagnosed with a heart murmur as a teenager.

Nursing student exudes professionalism and compassion

Jacqueline Johnston, Miss Bridges personal development tutor at Edinburgh Napier University, said the young graduate exudes the passion, professionalism and compassion for her chosen career.

“Siobhan is one of the most professional students I have ever come across both in clinical and university settings,” she said.

“She is kind, caring, open, honest and puts her patients at the heart of everything she does.

“I am confident Siobhan will continue to demonstrate compassionate and caring behaviours in her future career.”

Dr Stephen Smith, from the university’s school of health and social care, led the awarding panel.

He added: “Siobhan’s entry demonstrated her ability to provide compassionate care and work to a highly professional standard, regardless of the clinical situation and workload pressures.

“Her examples of learning from practice were powerful and touching to read. They showed a beautiful sensitivity and commitment to compassionate care.”