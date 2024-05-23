£1.7 million secluded Aberdeen home with grand glass atrium and home gym hits the market

An ‘exclusive’ property in a secluded and peaceful corner of Aberdeen has been listed for £1.7 million.

Dunlin House is located in Bieldside, nestled in a wooded plot of land offering peace and privacy.

Built-in 1988, the house was designed to maximise the setting with large windows and glazed doors overlooking the surrounding woods and the beautiful large pond.

The home is split over two levels, with the entrance on the top floor.

You enter via an open and airy entrance hall, with access to a bathroom to the left.

Continuing along the corridor, there are two good-sized bedrooms on either side.

The atrium, topped with a large glass pyramid roof, has a surrounding balcony overlooking the downstairs area with stairs down to the lower level.

To the right are two larger bedrooms both with access to their own ensuite.

Across the other side is the massive master suite, with two separate dressing room areas – so you will never be short of clothing space – and a huge ensuite with a bathtub.

The atrium opens to an elegant sitting room featuring triple-aspect floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the garden.

On the lower floor is the practical dining kitchen, which has a prime location at the back of the property with floor-to-ceiling triple-aspect windows for a better dining experience.

There is also a central wood-burning stove framed by large windows on either side.

The kitchen has a large island with ample worktop space and an induction hob.

Also on the lower floor is the well-equipped and spacious gym with a full mirror wall, while on the other side is the cosy and inviting family room, perfect for an evening movie.

Off the gym is a small utility room, larder and a conservatory, which opens out onto the lush gardens.

The lower floor also has a study, which can be utilised in many different ways while there is plenty of storage for bulky items downstairs.

There is also a library, which connects to a boot room and toilet.

Dunlin House is set within a beautifully maintained, mature garden extending to 4.5 acres.

The property is approached through large electric gates along a paved driveway with a central landscaped island and ample parking. The property does not have a garage.

A large pond, which attracts an abundance of wildlife, is an outstanding feature of the garden.

Dunlin House is currently listed with Savills for £1.7m.