Charity pop-up shop to allow people to party like a princess on a Cinderella budget

North-east charity Archway is opening a party dress pop-up charity shop this weekend to help ease the costs of Christmas nights out while raising funds at the same time.

The charity offers a lifeline of caring services to almost 200 children and adults with learning disabilities in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, including residential and respite care services.

The event is being organised by two mums, Phyllis Simpson and Pat Stanley, whose daughters live in permanent care at Archway and who both volunteer at Archways’ charity shop in Rosemount.

Prices will start at just a few pounds

A large number of dresses, coats, shoes, accessories and even some Christmas jumpers have been collected for the sale, with prices starting at just a few pounds.

The pop-up shop will be located at 47 Huntly Street in Aberdeen city centre this Saturday and Sunday and will be open from 10am to 4pm.

‘A great way to offer amazing party night outfits at incredibly low prices’

Mrs Simpson said: “Everyone is watching what they spend at the moment so we thought this would be a great way to offer amazing party night outfits at incredibly low prices and at the same time raise some much needed funds for Archway.”

The charity recently launched a special appeal to raise £100,000 to open a new supported living service in Westhill, with all the proceeds from the shop going towards this.