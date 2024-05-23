John Swinney to raise ambulance transfer concern with NHS Grampian after Balmedie car park death

First Minister John Swinney has said it would have been “preferable” if an ambulance had been able to attend an incident in which a one-year-old girl was struck by a car in a Balmedie car park.

Ivy Mae Ross, from Whitecairns, died after being hit by a Land Rover last week.

North East Scotland MSP Douglas Lumsden said that at the time of incident, ambulances in the area were “all stacked up outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary” and unable to attend.

As a result, he told the First Minister the Scottish Ambulance Service sent its Special Operations Response Team (Sort), which normally deals with hazardous incidents.

The team arrived at the Plymouth Brethren Church on Eigie Road in the Aberdeenshire village within 11 minutes of the 999 call, as the P&J revealed.

Raising the tragedy during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Mr Lumsden stressed those sent to the scene had done a “fantastic job”, adding he does not believe the “outcome would have been different if a regular ambulance crew was available”.

Ambulances were said to have been ‘stacked’ outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary when Ivy Mae Ross was hit by a Land Rover (PA)

But he said: “This tragic incident should be a wake-up call to the Scottish Government.

“Will the First Minister intervene and do all he can to stop ambulances queuing for hours on end to drop off patients at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary?”

Mr Swinney expressed his “deepest sympathy” to the infant’s family, and said not all the ambulances had been “stacked” outside the hospital, adding some crews were out on other calls.

He added: “Obviously it would be preferable and desirable for there to be ambulance crews available to attend.

“This is an important reminder of the importance of ensuring there is a very swift transfer of patients at hospitals to make sure the ambulance capacity we have is available to be deployed where it requires to be deployed.”

He vowed he will raise the issue with bosses at the local health board.