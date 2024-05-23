John Swinney to raise ambulance transfer concern with NHS Grampian after Balmedie car park death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney to raise ambulance transfer concern with NHS Grampian after Balmedie car park death

By Press Association
No ambulances were free to attend the scene (Alamy/PA)
No ambulances were free to attend the scene (Alamy/PA)

First Minister John Swinney has said it would have been “preferable” if an ambulance had been able to attend an incident in which a one-year-old girl was struck by a car in a Balmedie car park.

Ivy Mae Ross, from Whitecairns, died after being hit by a Land Rover last week.

North East Scotland MSP Douglas Lumsden said that at the time of incident, ambulances in the area were “all stacked up outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary” and unable to attend.

As a result, he told the First Minister the Scottish Ambulance Service sent its Special Operations Response Team (Sort), which normally deals with hazardous incidents.

The team arrived at the Plymouth Brethren Church on Eigie Road in the Aberdeenshire village within 11 minutes of the 999 call, as the P&J revealed.

Raising the tragedy during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Mr Lumsden stressed those sent to the scene had done a “fantastic job”, adding he does not believe the “outcome would have been different if a regular ambulance crew was available”.

ARI
Ambulances were said to have been ‘stacked’ outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary when Ivy Mae Ross was hit by a Land Rover (PA)

But he said: “This tragic incident should be a wake-up call to the Scottish Government.

“Will the First Minister intervene and do all he can to stop ambulances queuing for hours on end to drop off patients at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary?”

Mr Swinney expressed his “deepest sympathy” to the infant’s family, and said not all the ambulances had been “stacked” outside the hospital, adding some crews were out on other calls.

He added: “Obviously it would be preferable and desirable for there to be ambulance crews available to attend.

“This is an important reminder of the importance of ensuring there is a very swift transfer of patients at hospitals to make sure the ambulance capacity we have is available to be deployed where it requires to be deployed.”

He vowed he will raise the issue with bosses at the local health board.

