Artists design vibrant sheep sculptures on display across Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire

Seventeen brightly-coloured sculptures are on display across northern Scotland as part of the Flock to the Show public art trail.

The initiative set up by the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) will tour the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire between April 3-16.

A total of 35 sheep, designed, painted and decorated by local artists, will be stationed at prominent locations across Scotland.

It celebrates the return of the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing & Woolhandling Championships to the Royal Highland Show this June.

Each sculpture highlights a powerful message about different causes related to farming, including regenerative agriculture, rural isolation and climate change.

Aberdeenshire artist, Michelle Mann, who lives on a rural farm herself was chosen to paint a sheep.

The “Woolly Back” sheep, sponsored by the MacRobert Trust, will reside at Douneside House for two weeks.

Ms Mann was inspired by the many uses of wool, including tweeds, tartans, knitted garments and woven blankets.

Sculptures highlight important issues affecting farming industry

It’s a tribute to wool as a prized natural resource and heritage craft of rural Scottish history.

Sculptures will also be present at locations in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire, Strathclyde, Dumfries & Galloway, Lothian and the Borders.

Following the tour, all 35 sheep sculptures will join together for the only time at the Royal Highland Show.

Jim Warnock, chairman of RHASS, said: “We are very much looking forward to seeing our flock out and about across Scotland.

“Not only does Flock to the Show celebrate the return of the Golden Shears to the Royal Highland Show, but it will also shine a spotlight on some important causes in the agricultural and rural sectors.

“We hope that everyone will get involved and pay a visit to our flock when they arrive in your region – with such a brilliant and diverse range of designs from talented artists, visitors won’t be disappointed.”