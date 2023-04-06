Artists design vibrant sheep sculptures on display across Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Artists design vibrant sheep sculptures on display across Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire

A total of 35 sculptures have been designed to coincide with the Golden Shears Championships returning to the Royal Highland Show this year.

By Ross Hempseed
sheep sculptures
The Woolly Sheep designed by Aberdeenshire artist Michelle Mann. Image: RHASS.

Seventeen brightly-coloured sculptures are on display across northern Scotland as part of the Flock to the Show public art trail.

The initiative set up by the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) will tour the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire between April 3-16.

A total of 35 sheep, designed, painted and decorated by local artists, will be stationed at prominent locations across Scotland.

It celebrates the return of the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing & Woolhandling Championships to the Royal Highland Show this June.

Each sculpture highlights a powerful message about different causes related to farming, including regenerative agriculture, rural isolation and climate change.

Aberdeenshire artist, Michelle Mann, who lives on a rural farm herself was chosen to paint a sheep.

The “Woolly Back” sheep, sponsored by the MacRobert Trust, will reside at Douneside House for two weeks.

Ms Mann was inspired by the many uses of wool, including tweeds, tartans, knitted garments and woven blankets.

Sculptures highlight important issues affecting farming industry

It’s a tribute to wool as a prized natural resource and heritage craft of rural Scottish history.

Sculptures will also be present at locations in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire, Strathclyde, Dumfries & Galloway, Lothian and the Borders.

Following the tour, all 35 sheep sculptures will join together for the only time at the Royal Highland Show.

Brightly coloured sculptures are on display across Scotland. Image: RHASS.

Jim Warnock, chairman of RHASS, said: “We are very much looking forward to seeing our flock out and about across Scotland.

“Not only does Flock to the Show celebrate the return of the Golden Shears to the Royal Highland Show, but it will also shine a spotlight on some important causes in the agricultural and rural sectors.

“We hope that everyone will get involved and pay a visit to our flock when they arrive in your region – with such a brilliant and diverse range of designs from talented artists, visitors won’t be disappointed.”

Each sheep sculpture represents an issue affecting the farming industry. Image: RHASS.

