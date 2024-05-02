Fraserburgh mum demands extra year of school for disabled son after missed education during COVID

An Aberdeenshire mum has demanded an additional year of schooling for her severely disabled son.

Alison Duthie from Fraserburgh claims that her 18-year-old son Kristopher missed out on more than a year of education during Covid.

He is getting ready to graduate from Westfield School in the summer – but his mother says he is not ready.

The 61-year-old has appealed to teachers to let him stay on.

But she claims that despite the school itself being supportive of her idea, Aberdeenshire Council has blocked the request.

The local authority insists Kristopher is ready for the world of work, and that “experienced and skilled” staff will be on hand to support the transition.

Due to the nature of Kristopher’s disabilities which means he cannot use a computer, read or write, it meant he could not participate in online learning during lockdown.

The school offered him an activity box containing basic puzzles and activities as an alternative, but Mrs Duthie says that does not amount to a years’ learning.

Pupils of the specialist school were offered physical lessons at a local council hub, but the mum explained that Kristopher had fallen ill and she could not risk him attending and being infected by the Covid virus.

‘He lost a year during lockdown’

Mrs Duthie has been urging Westfield School to take him on for another year as her son now faces the prospect of work – something she says he is not ready for.

“I am just wondering if he can get the year that he lost,” she said.

“I’m not saying an extra year – because that’s not what it is. It’s the one that he lost during the lockdown.

“The school is quite happy to have him back for another year – there’s no issue.

“My concerns were forwarded to the council but it was immediately clear that my concerns weren’t going up the chain.”

When the local authority declined her request, Mrs Duthie said she was “really disappointed”.

“I feel it would really benefit him,” she said.

“My kid is entitled to 13 years of education and he’s missed out.”

Council says Kristopher is ready for next step

In a letter sent to Mrs Duthie, council education bosses said that staff at Westfield provided “a variety of physical and online learning opportunities for Kristopher to access.”

They also said that he was ready for the world of work, pointing to his recent work experience at a local food bank.

“The highlight of Kristopher’s year has been work experience,” they said.

“Kristopher supported a local food bank and he was able to stack food items in appropriate places and enjoy working alongside other adults as well as filling requests from the public.

“Kristopher is demonstrating his love of being in the community and the opportunities that these can provide for him.

“I can appreciate that change can cause a level of uncertainty and worry for parents and our young people.

“However, the team at Westfield are experienced and skilled to support this transition, which I would support.”

Aberdeenshire Council ‘provided variety of learning opportunities’

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson told The Press and Journal that staff have been working with young people since lockdown to consolidate their learning.

“We appreciate that children and young people across Aberdeenshire were affected during the Covid pandemic,” they said.

“Staff at Westfield provided a variety of physical and online learning opportunities during this time.

“Following the full-time return to school, staff have worked with children and young people to ensure they consolidated their learning, ensuring they reach their full potential as appropriate.

“Whilst we appreciate change can cause a level of uncertainty and worry, our staff are experienced and skilled to support the transition from school to adult support, and work closely with adult services to ensure young people can continue their lifelong learning journey beyond school.”