Aberdeen street party celebrations returning this Hogmanay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen is preparing to ring in the New Year with its first street party celebration in three years.

Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy a night of entertainment on Hogmanay leading up to a fireworks display and pipes performance when the clock strikes 12.

Admission to the event at Schoolhill will be free and on a first come basis.

Three acts are scheduled to perform throughout the night starting with party songs provided by Northsound DJ Jeff Diack from 8.30pm.

Aberdeen-based soul band, Silver City Soul Revue, will then take to the stage followed by The Kopycat Killers.

The Killers tribute band will play some of the band’s greatest hits right up the countdown to 2023.

‘A party atmosphere for all’

Lord Provost David Cameron said: “There is always a great atmosphere in the city centre on Hogmanay. Our free street party is an excellent way to bring in the bells.

“I am delighted that this event is returning to our festive events line up after having to be cancelled the last two years. The entertainment on offer will ensure a party atmosphere for all to enjoy as we bid farewell to 2022 and welcome in 2023.”

This year, a bar selling a mixture of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be open with attendees also able to bring their own food and drinks.

Everyone planning to celebrate Hogmanay in the city centre is encouraged to wrap up warm, agree a meeting place with friends, not bring large bags and drink sensibly.

A number of road closures will be in place between December 31 and January 1 due to the event. Full details can be found on the Aberdeen City Council website.