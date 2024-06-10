Popular Cults cafe to close its doors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Popular Cults cafe to close its doors

The owners of Blether Coffee Shop are looking towards "a new chapter" in their lives. 

By Chris Cromar
Blether, Aberdeen.
Blether is located on North Deeside Road in Cults. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

A popular Cults café is getting set to close its doors.

Blether Coffee Shop, which is located on North Deeside Road, has been put on the market by Dawn and Alan Forrest after five years in business.

In a listing by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, the couple said Blether is a great business to walk straight into as they look towards “a new chapter” in their lives.

Dawn Forrest holding a plate.
Dawn Forrest is the co-owner of the cafe. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Blether owners struggled to pay energy bills

Last year, owner Mrs Forrest told The Press and Journal that her energy bills were only £500 a month when she first started the business in 2019.

Her bills gradually increased before suddenly soaring to £2,500 per month.

She said they were just breaking even.

But despite putting up her prices, Mrs Forrest said she did not notice a dip in loyal customers – and said she was grateful people were supporting her business.

Blether, Aberdeen.
The café has a popular following. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Commenting on the sale, the couple said: “In the years since Blether has opened, we have grown from strength to strength – even throughout all the recent challenging times that we’ve been presented with.

“While the current business hours have given us a great work-life balance, there is potential to grow the business if the next owners wish to do so. Not only does the local community support Blether massively, but we also have customers that travel from near and far.

“The Tripadvisor rating that we have achieved is second to none, with no negative reviews, and is a huge part of the business advertising. All in all, Blether is a great business to walk straight into while we have a new chapter in our lives beckoning.”

‘Existing and profitable customer base’

Partner at Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, Mark McQueen added: “On offer is the leasehold interest in the premises that the business occupies, along with the goodwill of the business and all fixtures and fittings. Stock will be sold at valuation.

“Blether Coffee Shop has an excellent Tripadvisor rating and as the business is well-established, an occupier will benefit from an existing and profitable customer base from the outset.”

The seller said the business “occupies a strong location on the prime retail stretch of North Deeside Road”.

The premises is available at a passing rent of £15,500pa with a lease expiry of 2029.

Offers over £55,000 are invited for the leasehold interest in the premises. 100% rates relief will be available to qualifying occupiers.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

It's the first time Annabella has been abroad. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
'I'll make Scotland proud': Aberdeen schoolgirl to join squad on the pitch for Euro…
We wanted to find out just how many people were being caught out by the LEZ. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen LEZ: We count how many drivers get caught out on Denburn during rush…
2
Aikenshill Highlands safari experience welcomed Emily Redmond, who met Erin the calf. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Have a cuddle with the wee coos at Foveran Highland Cow 'safari'
The closure of Dizzy's in Aberdeen comes after owner Lynne McIntyre warned of struggles on the high street.
Struggling Dizzy's clothes shop on Union Street CLOSES amid £20 million roadworks
To go with story by Daniel McKay. domestic assault Picture shows; Lewis Gibbs - dob 13 dec 89. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Thug left partner with chunk of ear missing in sick attack hours after leaving…
The man has been named locally as Derek Stewart died in the Middlefield Crescent blaze last week.
Shock after man dies in Aberdeen flat blaze
Stefan Horsman standing up.
Albyn headmaster Stefan Horsman quits
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, A&E NHS Grampian
Two people taken to hospital after A90 crash near Newburgh
Aberdeen City Wardens with Torry in the background
Warden patrols to increase amid vandal fears as Torry Raac residents move out
Sonya Brock leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman struck husband with laptop and chased him with kitchen knife

Conversation