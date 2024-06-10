‘I’ll make Scotland proud’: Aberdeen schoolgirl to join squad on the pitch for Euro match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’ll make Scotland proud’: Aberdeen schoolgirl to join squad on the pitch for Euro match

Mascot Annabella Thomas will be taking her excited dad, Joe, along on the epic trip to Germany.

By Louise Glen
It's the first time Annabella has been abroad. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
For one Scotland-mad footie fan from Aberdeen all his dreams have come true – thanks to his six-year-old daughter.

But things could have been quite different if Joe Thomas hadn’t taken a look in his spam folder.

Annabella Thomas has been picked as a Euro 2024 mascot for Scotland when they take on Switzerland in Cologne on June 19.

Joe entered her into a competition run by supermarket, Lidl, in which thousands of people applied.

“I have supported Scotland my entire life  but I have never got to a game before. My family and friends all support the team, and we love football,” he told The Press and Journal.

Annabella with her dad, Joe. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I saw an advert on my Lidl app that said ‘get your kid to be a mascot at the Euros’.

“I put Annabella’s name down for a competition but when I didn’t hear anything more, I just thought that was that.”

A few weeks later, Joe was looking for something in his spam folder in his emails when he found one inviting his wee girl to become a mascot.

“When I found the email we only had two days to reply or the prize was going to someone else,” he said.

The Donald Russell quality controller said the last-minute discover “means so much”.

“I will be creating memories that last a lifetime with my daughter,” he said.

“The boys at work were saying to me ‘you could sell the tickets’, but this trip means more than anything to me. There is no amount of money that anyone could pay that would stop us from going.

“This means more to me than money.”

Annabella and her dad want to make Scotland proud. Monday 10th June 2024. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

As for Annabella, she had to dash to get a passport as she has never been abroad before.

The Gilcomstoun Primary School is happy about winning the prize but is more excited about going on a plane for the first time.

Her dad continued: “It is Annabella’s first time on a plane and her first time abroad. We fly into Amsterdam and then head to Colone for the match, so she will be in two new countries.

“I don’t think that she has quite taken it all in, as you can imagine.

“She is very excited.”

Both will, of course, be donning the Scotland kit for the duration of their epic trip.

“I will be wearing my Scotland kit, and Annabella will be getting an outfit from Lidl,” he said.

“We are high as kites about it, and we want to make Scotland proud.”

