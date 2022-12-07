Images captured by pupils of Aberdeen’s ‘fine and beautiful’ buildings displayed as moving snow globes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A range of “brilliant” city designs created by local pupils are being projected on the front of Aberdeen Art Gallery to create a moving snow globe.

The animated snow globes are made up of 68 designs showing several pupil’s favourite parts of the city.

Five children from Gilcomstoun Primary School and Hanover Street Primary School attended workshops by local artist Gabi Reith to help them put the images together.

Ms Reith, Aberdeen Urban Studies and the pupils visited Union Street and Castlegate to look and discuss different areas of the city.

The children then designed their own snow globe depicting their most loved spots in Aberdeen.

Showcasing the ‘fine and beautiful buildings’ of Aberdeen

Projected in animated form, the designs will be on display on the front of Aberdeen Art Gallery on Schoolhill over the Christmas period.

The festive artwork is part of the Union Street Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme’s (CARS) education programme.

The council’s education convener Martin Greig said: “It is wonderful to see these brilliant drawings of our city centre being projected onto the side of the art gallery.

“The pupils at the two schools have done a great job at showcasing all the different aspects of the area, which has many fine and beautiful buildings.

“We hope people will enjoy seeing the snow globes when they come in for their Christmas shopping or a visit to the art gallery.”

Over December, the gallery will also be hosting several musical events.

At 2.30pm on December 10 and 17, visitors are invited to gather around the in-house Christmas tree to watch the Granite City Chorus and Albacapella perform some free festive songs.

There are some additional lunchbreak pay as you feel concerts on December 8 and December 15.

Performances will be carried out by the Con Anima Chamber Choir and Timothy Ridout whose concert will be recorded live for BBC Radio 3.

Admission to Aberdeen Art Gallery is free. To find out more about opening times and what is on offer this Christmas, click here.