Firefighters tackle small blaze at Portsoy care home

Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a north-east care home.

Emergency services received reports of a fire on Durn Road in Portsoy around 4.45pm.

It is understood the fire was at the Durnhythe Care Home, a 33-bed facility operated by Aberdeenshire Council.

Four appliances were sent to the scene and used a thermal imaging camera and hose reel jet to battle the blaze.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.

The fire was brought under control shortly before 6pm and crews have since left the scene.

Police were also called to the home to assist crews.

A spokeswoman said: “Police were called to assist SFRS in Durn Road, Portsoy around 5pm this evening.”