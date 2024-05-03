Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos delivers £10 million boost for Aberdeen firm Apollo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos delivers £10 million boost for Aberdeen firm Apollo

A major new contract puts Apollo in charge of a big project in the Danish North Sea.

By Keith Findlay
Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who earlier this year purchased a large stake in Manchester United FC
Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who earlier this year purchased a large stake in Manchester United FC. Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Exploration and Production (E&P) has awarded a £10 million contract to Aberdeen engineering and energy advisory firm Apollo.

The four-year deal will see Apollo project managing Ineos E&P’s Hejre oil and gas development in the Danish North Sea.

Denmark recently approved further exploitation of its deepest North Sea oilfield.

Apollo’s contract covers the development of a new platform and subsea infrastructure, as well as “associated complex brownfield modifications”.

Apollo director says Ineos deal showcases firm’s ‘proven ability to deliver results on the global stage’

The company will work across multiple countries, overseeing delivery of the flagship North Sea project.

Apollo business development director Marissa Stephen said: “It’s a privilege to be part of such an expansive greenfield (new) development. Apollo’s partnership with Ineos marks a significant milestone in our journey, showcasing our proven ability to deliver results on the global stage.”

Full-time headcount at Apollo currently sits at 150, but an ad-hoc associate pool can take the figure to more than 180. The company is finalising its latest annual figures but the current “revenue run rate” is more than £15m.

Jacket for the new Hejre oil and gas platform.
Jacket for the new Hejre oil and gas platform. Image: Ross Creative Communications

The firm said its role in Ineos’ Hejre project included the support of its expert team from front-end engineering design work through to first oil.

“It will be a collaborative effort, working closely within Ineos to manage all aspects of engineering and third party involvement,” Apollo said.

It added: “This award builds upon a successful 12 months for the project support and placements division of Apollo’s business, which has achieved over 100% growth.”

‘We look forward to what we can achieve together’ – Ineos

Rasmus Enemark-Rasmussen, of Ineos, said: “We are delighted that Apollo are onboard to provide valuable resource to the project as part of an integrated collaborative team. We look forward to what we can achieve together.”

Apollo’s latest contract comes just a few months after it landed a multi-million-pound deal for a project to repurpose and re-use a giant floating production, storage and offloading vessel in the UK North Sea.

What links Apollo, Ross County FC and Manchester United?

Meanwhile, it creates an indirect link between Scottish Premiership football club Ross County and English Premier League club Manchester United (MUFC).

The Aberdeen firm is owned by Highland businessman Roy MacGregor, chairman of the Dingwall-based Staggies.

Highland businessman Roy MacGregor during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Ross County.
Highland businessman Roy MacGregor during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Ross County. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

Apollo is part of Mr MacGregor’s Inverness-headquartered Global Energy Group.

Sir Jim, Ineos’s multibillionaire owner, acquired a a 27.7% stake in MUFC in a £1.25 billion deal earlier this year.

Conversation