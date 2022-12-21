Mum’s legacy of huge Christmas donations inspires hundreds of gifts to Aberdeen charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mum’s legacy of huge Christmas donations inspires hundreds of gifts to Aberdeen charity

By Ellie Milne
December 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 21, 2022, 7:32 am
Amy Strath, pictured with her dog Harry, has donated more than 350 gifts as part of the VSA's charity Christmas Appeal. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Amy Strath, pictured with her dog Harry, has donated more than 350 gifts as part of the VSA's charity Christmas Appeal. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen woman is continuing her mum’s legacy by donating more than 350 gifts to this year’s VSA Christmas appeal.

Amy Strath, from Cove, is supporting the social care charity in memory of her mum, Janice Strath, who died in September.

Before her death, the 54-year-old had been collecting items for festive goody bags to help support a different local charity every year.

Her daughter came across “heaps of bags” in the loft and decided to make sure VSA received the gifts as her mum intended.

Amy Strath has donated the Christmas gifts in memory of her late mum, Janice Strath. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I remember her making the bags every Christmas,” the 26-year-old said. “She had started collecting things in August, finding all these deals, so I took them down and spoke to my dad about honouring her.

“My mum would donate all these things to charity every year but she’d always just say it was from Boots Garthdee – she’d never take any of the credit. I now realise all of the stuff she did, she was so kind and generous.”

An annual giving campaign

The personal trainer, who also plays for the Montrose Ladies football team, hopes to make the gifting campaign an annual event –  named “Jan’s Christmas Goodie Bags” in memory of her mum.

“Every year we’re going to keep it going and hopefully help as many people as possible,” she said.

“I’m so grateful I’ve had the chance to do this because it’s really helped me. My mum adored Christmas. She had so many traditions and this helped me feel closer to her and carry on something she loved doing.”

Savanna Gerrard, Amy Strath and VSA’s Greig Slatter with some of the gift bags. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Miss Strath spent hours making up between 350 and 400 bags with her friend, Savanna Gerrard, and has delivered them to VSA over the past couple of weeks.

“It felt good to help,” she said. “We actually ran out of gift bags, so we had to donate the rest of the stuff we had. It would have probably filled another 100 bags on top of that.

“But we couldn’t have done it without all the generous donations. We thought a lot of people would like to help build this legacy, and help as many people as possible, so we took it to social media.

“A lot of people knew my mum from Boots Garthdee. She was a character – you could hear her before you could see her – and was just lovely. People would come in panic shopping and she’d be the one who’d work it all out for them.

“So, the post just blew up. Everyone was sharing it, I got messages from people, companies, friends in America, and we ended up getting over £2,000 in donations.”

Making a difference

Amy Strath with the hundreds of donated Christmas gifts. Image: VSA

The bags feature items for all ages, including stationery, festive treats, toiletries, books and games.

They will be distributed by VSA with some being donated to the children’s hospital in Aberdeen.

John Booth, acting chief executive for VSA, said all of the staff across the service were touched by Miss Strath’s generosity.

He said: “We are truly thankful to Amy for supporting VSA in this way. She is going to make a real difference for the many people we support this Christmas.

“We also wanted to thank Amy for sharing her story with us when this is clearly a very difficult time for her family. Janice will always be remembered by everyone at VSA.”

