Majority of Aberdeen’s councillors do not live in the area they represent: Does it matter?

An investigation by the Press & Journal has found that the majority of councillors in Aberdeen do not live in the ward they represent.

The findings come as residents in Dyce/Bucksburn/Danestone go to the polls on February 23 to elect a new councillor to replace Avril MacKenzie, who died on December 1.

Out of the the 44 councillors that currently make up Aberdeen City Council, only 18 (41%) live within the ward that they were elected to represent at May’s local elections.

A further 22 (50%) live in other areas across the Granite City, while two live outside of the local authority in Aberdeenshire.

Two remain unknown after they did not respond to the Press & Journal’s requests when asked which ward they live in.

In total, Aberdeen City Council is made up of 13 wards, with seven electing three councillors and six being represented by four.

Our investigation has found some wards have more councillors living in them than what they are allocated on the council.

Meanwhile, Tillydrone/Seaton and Old Aberdeen does not have a single elected representative living there while several others have just one.

Councillors must either live or work in the council area

Electoral rules state that councillors and election candidates must either live or work in only the local authority area, rather than an individual ward within it.

Founder of polling and election website Ballot Box Scotland, Allan Faulds said: “Non-resident representatives is pretty common at all levels and isn’t necessarily an issue if people know their patch anyway.

“Parties don’t always have enough people in specific local areas, which is a reminder to get involved either as an independent or in the party you support if that bugs you.”

He says it can be a problem in rural council areas, but says it’s also a lot less of an issue in smaller, urban wards.

Where does your councillor live?

Dyce/Bucksburn/Danestone



Gill Al-Samarai of the SNP lives in Bridge of Don, while leader of the Labour group on the council and former authority leader and lord provost, Barney Crockett lives in the ward.

It is the same for SNP councillor Neil MacGregor, while the late Mrs MacKenzie, a Conservative, also resided in the area and was regularly seen out walking her dog.

Bridge of Don

Two of Bridge of Don’s four councillors live outside the area, Labour’s Nurul Hoque Ali lives in Lower Deeside and Jessica Mennie of the SNP resides in the George Street/Harbour ward.

The SNP’s Alison Alphonse and Sarah Cross of the Conservatives both live in the ward.

Kingswells/Sheddocksley/Summerhill

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost, David Cameron of the SNP, lives in Airyhall/Broomhill/Garthdee, while his deputy, the Liberal Democrats’ Steve Delaney, does live in the community.

The ward’s other member, Labour’s Kate Blake, resides in Lower Deeside.

Northfield/Mastrick North

In this ward, Labour’s Gordon Graham lives locally, while Donna Clark of the SNP resides in Hilton/Woodside/Stockethill.

Mrs Clark’s SNP ward colleague, Ciaran McRae did not answer what ward he lived in when contacted, but confirmed he lived in Aberdeen.

Hilton/Woodside/Stockethill

Here, the SNP duo of Hazel Cameron and Neil Copland reside in the Airyhall/Broomhill/Garthdee and Dyce/Bucksburn/Danestone wards respectively.

It is unknown which ward Labour member Deena Tissera lives an, as she did not respond to our email asking her.

Tillydrone/Seaton/Old Aberdeen

None of the three Tillydrone/Seaton/Old Aberdeen councillors live in the ward, with Labour’s Ross Grant staying in Hilton/Woodside/Stockethill.

The other two members, Alexander McLellan lives in Bridge of Don, while Kairin van Sweeden resides in Dyce/Bucksburn/Danestone.

Midstocket/Rosemount

Two thirds of this ward’s councillors live locally, Bill Cormie of the SNP and Conservative member Emma Farquhar respectively.

Labour’s Jennifer Bonsell lives in the Bridge of Don ward.

George Street/Harbour

Liberal Democrat Desmond Bouse and the SNP’s Dell Henrickson and Michael Hutchison all live here.

Sandra Macdonald does not live in the ward and resides in Airyhall/Broomhill/Garthdee.

Lower Deeside

Former council deputy leader, independent Marie Boulton, lives locally, as does Labour’s M. Tauqeer Malik.

Lower Deeside’s other councillor, Duncan Massey, lives in Midstocket/Rosemount.

Hazlehead/Queen’s Cross/Countesswells

In this ward, the SNP’s John Cooke and independent Mrs Jennifer Stewart live in Midstocket/Rosemount.

The ward’s other councillors, Martin Greig of the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives’ Ken McLeod both live in the area.

Airyhall/Broomhill/Garthdee

Council co-leader, Ian Yuill of the Liberal Democrats, lives in the ward, while the SNP’s Derek Davidson resides out of the city in Aberdeenshire.

Conservative group leader, Ryan Houghton, who previously represented George Street/Harbour, said he lived in a “neighbouring” ward when asked by the Press & Journal.

Torry/Ferryhill

Conservative Michael Kusznir and Simon Watson of Labour both live in Hazlehead/Queen’s Cross/Countesswells.

The SNP’s Lee Fairfull lives in Aberdeenshire, while her party colleague, former north-east MSP, Christian Allard is the only one that resides in the area.

Kincorth/Nigg/Cove

Council co-leader, the SNP’s Alex Nicoll, represents this ward but lives in Midstocket/Rosemount, while his SNP colleague, Miranda Radley, is based in George Street/Harbour.

Labour’s Lynn Thomson lives here, while Conservative Richard Brooks failed to get back to the Press & Journal about where he lived.

Does it matter where councillors live?

The Press & Journal spoke to a current and former councillor to hear their thoughts on whether it matters where councillors live.

George Street/Harbour councillor Desmond Bouse, who was elected in May, said: “I can only really speak for me, because it’s a judgment that every councillor has to make, but I’ve found it to be incredibly beneficial.

“I suppose just on that very basic level, it’s helpful to walk around the ward as you pick up casework, you spot things, potholes, fly-tipping and you can get on to it right away.

“But, I also think that local residents quite like the idea of councillors living locally, because it kind of adds to that accessibility.”

Mr Bouse said that if he was to represent a ward that he did not live in, he does not feel he would have the “requisite knowledge” to do it.

“But that doesn’t mean to say that nobody could have that local knowledge, some people might,” he adds.

Muriel Jaffrey was a councillor in Aberdeen from 1999 until 2017, which included representing the Bridge of Don ward from the council election in 2007 until her retirement 10 years later.

Having lived in the wards that she represented during her 18 years on Aberdeen City Council, Mrs Jaffrey said: “I think that everybody should stay in the ward that they represent.”

Speaking of her relationship that she built up with her constituents, she added: “They used to stop me in the street and everything, they didn’t just come to the surgery, they used to come to my house all the time.”

Whether a councillor should live in the ward that they represent is ultimately up to the electorate and the people of Dyce/Bucksburn/Danestone will be able to have their say on February 23.