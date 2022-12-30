New Year Honours: MBE for Deeside seabird ecologist still seeking answers 40 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Year Honours: MBE for Deeside seabird ecologist still seeking answers 40 years on

By Lottie Hood
December 30, 2022, 10:30 pm
Sarah Wanless has been made MBE for her services to seabird ecology. Image: Sarah Wanless/CEH
Sarah Wanless has been made MBE for her services to seabird ecology. Image: Sarah Wanless/CEH

When Sarah Wanless attended a tutorial as part of her zoology course more than 40 years ago, she had no idea what an impact it would have on her career.

But that one lecturer – who happened to mention a gannet colony close to home in her native Yorkshire – sparked an interest, and she has been “hooked” on seabirds and their habitats ever since.

Now an emeritus fellow of the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, Professor Wanless is recognised as a scientist whose work is “essential” to the conservation of marine eco-systems.

And today she is celebrating further recognition – after being made an MBE in the 2023 New Year Honours list for services to seabird ecology.

Professor Sarah Wanless. Image: Sarah Wanless/CEH

Long-term research

The 71-year-old, who studied at Aberdeen University, points to that one lecture for getting her “hooked” on her subject.

She said: “Having been one of those students who perhaps didn’t work as hard as I perhaps should have done, suddenly I was just motivated and absolutely inspired.”

After completing a PhD and doing “lots of different things in different places”, Prof Wanless started working for what is now called the UK’s Centre of Ecology and Hydrology (CEH) in the 1980s.

Working from the research station in Banchory, she began taking part in a long-term study of seabird colonies on the Isle of May in the Firth of Forth.

Staying on the island for months at a time, Prof Wanless continued to work there until her retirement in 2016.

Prof Wanless, of Glassel, said: “Really what my work has been all about is tracking all the different things that have been happening in the marine environment. Looking at how seabirds and things have responded to different pressures.

“There have been lots of different questions to answer. So it’s the case of having a long-term study that is then really, really powerful in terms of looking at these big changes in our environment.”

‘Always questions to answer’

Throughout her years of research, Prof Wanless has written more than 200 papers and has received a number of accolades.

In 2018, she was named one of 10 of the Saltire Society’s Outstanding Women of Scotland and described as a “highly regarded scientist with international recognition whose work has been essential to the conservation of marine ecosystems”.

Despite this, she described her MBE as a shock.

“It’s very hard to put into words,” she added. “I’m very pleased, very honoured, and it’s very unexpected to get an award like that.”

Now a fellow of CEH, she continues to contribute to research and gets a “huge sense of satisfaction” in helping and watching new researchers starting out.

“The more you do know the more you realise how little you know,” she added.

“There are always questions, you answer one question but it raises other questions.”

