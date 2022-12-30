New Year Honours: The 11 people from Moray, Inverness and the Highlands and Islands on the list

Nearly a dozen people from across the north of Scotland are celebrating after being included on the 2023 New Year Honours List.
From construction giants and surgeons to community stalwarts and life-saving volunteers, the great and good from across Moray, Inverness, the Highlands and islands have been recognised for their efforts.
Check out the full list of local recipients below.
Moray
Knighthood
Bill Robertson, executive chairman of The Robertson Group, for services to construction and to charity in Scotland (Elgin)
BEM
Newly married Elgin MND campaigner Lucy Smith, for voluntary services to MND research
King’s Police Medal
Sharon Milton, retired chief superintendent and former Moray divisional commander, for her service to Police Scotland.
Inverness
OBE
Andy Kent, trauma and orthopaedic surgeon at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, for services to UK health support overseas, particularly in Ukraine and during Covid-19 (Inverness)
MBE
Dr Malcolm Steven, founder and trustee of The Puffin Hydrotherapy Pool, for services to the community in the Highlands and Islands (Inverness)
Highlands and Argyll
MBE
Stuart Liddell, pipe major Inveraray and District Pipe Band, for services to piping and music education (Inveraray)
BEM
Donald Armstrong, for services to music and the community in Dingwall (Dingwall)
Islands
OBE
Michael Dickson, chief executive of NHS Shetland and Orkney, for services to healthcare during Covid-19 (Shetland)
MBE
Dupre Strutt, RNLI Kirkwall, for services to maritime safety (Kirkwall)
James McEwan, for services to the Scotch whisky industry and community in Islay (Islay)
RVO – Commander
Donald Martin, Lord Lieutenant of the Western Isles (Stornoway)
