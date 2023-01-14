‘It was a superb show’: Amazing pictures show swirling Northern Lights light up Scottish skies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Swathes of deep greens, pinks, and purples illuminated skies as the Northern Lights put on a spectacular show for onlookers.

People were looking to the skies last night as the aurora danced across the north and north-east of Scotland.

It is thought last night was the first time this year the Mirrie Dancers lit up the skies so clearly, as many keen photographers picked up their cameras.

Eye-catching images have been shared across social media, and we have brought together a few of the best:

Northern lights last night from the living room window! 🤩 #Auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/GGYhtTkRu3 — Julia Slater (@JuliaSl76299470) January 14, 2023

Rogart: 10.19pm. Northern lights & the big ash tree. Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/6bFreFJe4w — hedgesbackward (@rossalcroft) January 13, 2023

What are the Northern Lights?

Aurora is the name given to the light emitted when particles emitted by the sun react with the Earth’s magnetic field and atmosphere.

The charged particles are whisked toward the planet’s north and south poles by the magnetic field’s loops, which is why they are less common the closer you get to the equator.

Aurora Borealis is the name given to this phenomenon in the north – the equivalent in the southern hemisphere is called the Aurora Australis.