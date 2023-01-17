Heavy snow causing treacherous driving conditions across the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Heavy snow is causing treacherous driving conditions across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service has warned there is “considerable” risk of avalanches as heavy snow hits the region.

Residents across the north and north-east are bracing themselves for persistent blizzards after an amber warning for snow came into force at 3pm.

The weather alert covers the majority of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire with people in Inverness and Aberdeen likely to see snow fall between four to six inches.

It comes as most of north Scotland was covered in a blanket of snow yesterday.

A yellow warning for wintry showers was issued for the north and north-east – including Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles – on Monday and will last until 9am tomorrow.

The amber warning for more severe weather conditions will be in force until 11.59pm today.

A number of schools across the Highlands and Islands and Aberdeenshire were forced to close this morning due to snow.

The wintry conditions are expected to worsen later in the afternoon and into the evening, with roads likely to be affected by deep snow, particularly over higher routes.

Disruption to travel, as well as to power supplies and telephone networks, is also expected as sleet, hail and snow swoop across the region.

Shetland Coastguard has confirmed they are on standby to assists residents should they require it due to the heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions.

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service has also increased the alert for avalanche hazard alert to considerable in Glencoe, Creag Meagaidh, Lochaber, north Cairngorms and Torridon.

Alert for hazardous road conditions

The A939 is currently closed between the snow gates at Tomintoul and Cock Bridge due to the adverse weather. Road users are advised to use an alternative route.

The snow gates at Glenshee are also closed, with the A93 currently shut from School Road to the Spittal of Glenshee turn off.

However, the snow gates located at Braemar and Glen Dye remain open at this time.

Meanwhile, all buses between Fort William and Inverness have been cancelled due to the extensive amount of snow on the A82 Fort William to Inverness road.

Traffic between Lochend and Drumnadrochit also remains slow, with videos shared online showing several inches of snow causing disruption for motorists.

The A83 Rest and be Thankful will operate under traffic signal control on Tuesday overnight.

Reports of a Jack knifed lorry Lochness Road between Drum and Abriachan. Roads are treacherous would not advise travel unless necessary

Road conditions all across Aberdeenshire have been steadily getting worse in the afternoon, with motorists urged to avoid driving unless essential.

Priority routes in north Aberdeenshire were first treated at around 3pm today, while the rest of the council’s 32 priority routes across the network were gritted at 6pm.

However, drivers have reported the road between Fraserburgh and Macduff is barely passable, with vehicles getting stuck in the deep piles of snow.

The roads near Turriff, New Deer and Mintlaw, as well as the surrounding areas have also been said to be in bad condition, with drifting snow obstructing the way.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “These conditions will bring extremely hazardous driving conditions. We would urge that people do not travel this evening unless it is absolutely essential.”

Gritting teams have been out on the N/E trunk road network today keeping the roads clear. Images show current conditions on sections of the A9, A90, A92, A95 & A96.

Disruption to train and bus services

Bus services across the north and north-east will be subject to delays and cancellations this afternoon due to the hazardous weather conditions.

In Aberdeenshire, all buses in Turriff have already been suspended for the day. Meanwhile, services 2 and 3 in Inverness have also been altered due to snow.

Stagecoach Highland confirmed all services were running in Orkney, however services to the Isle of Skye have been suspended.

Trains from Inverness to Kyle Lochalsh, Dinwall and Wick, as well as those between Wick and Thurso, have been cancelled for the rest of the day due to snow.

All morning flights at Inverness and Barra Airports were cancelled, while several flights to Aberdeen, Inverness and Edinburgh from Sumburgh Airport were delayed.

Inverness Airport is currently operating as usual.