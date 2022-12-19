IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Monday December 19

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The snow has eased across the north and north-east but a number of schools have still been impacted by the wintry weather.

A number of schools were closed throughout last week due to snow as yellow warnings were issued across the country.

Most pupils will be able to return to the classroom to begin their last week of term, but a number will have to continue learning from home due to a lack of heating and transport disruption caused by icy roads.

Here is the list of schools closed, or affected by the weather, on Monday so far:

Aberdeenshire

Alford Academy: Premier Coaches SS604 N delayed at Comers

Auchterless School

Echt School

Gordon Schools (The): Reids of Rhynie contract NS664M26 (Wardhouse/Kennethmont) will not pick up on Weets Road while F-NS644Y26 will not pick up on Weedlemont Road

Inverurie Academy: The following transport routes are not running: J & M Burns SS649J24 (Lethenty/Keithhall), J & M Burns SS649N24 (Hatton/Kinmuck) and J & M Burns SS649M24 (Keithhall), while RGS SS649Z4 will only operate on the main road and not collect at Mill of Boddam

Kennethmont School: Reids of Rhynie (Colin’s bus) will not be picking up from Weets Road

Meldrum Academy: The following transport routes are not running: J & M Burns 705X (Auchnagatt/Methlick), 705 J (Old Rayne/Meikle Wart) and 705M (Meikle Wart/Durno/Pitcaple)

Meldrum School: Burns Coaches NP670D26 will not be running

Rothienorman School: Aileen’s bus only collecting pupils from Gammons Road and Gordonstown

Turriff Academy: The following transport routes are not running: J & M Burns NS496I26 (St Katherines/Inverythan) will run the main route and Lesley McIntosh connecting bus

Uryside School: Nursery closed

Moray

Findochty Nursery: Opening 10am

Rothiemay Primary

Highland

Applecross Primary: Opening one hour late

Argyll

Taynuilt Primary School

We will update this piece as more closures are announced.