Happy new home for cat that lost leg in Aberdeen tower block fall

A cat found seriously injured after falling from an Aberdeen tower block has found his forever home.

The two-year was discovered immobile and vomiting last October, and rushed into surgery in a bid to save his life.

Receiving an emergency operation to amputate his front leg, The Tom cat – named Orwell by his carers – was nursed back to health at the Scottish SPCA’s Aberdeenshire Rescue and Rehoming Centre at Drumoak.

And although he certainly has used at least one of his nine lives, he is now his “dream” life in the Trossachs after being adopted by two women.

Orwell was the fourth cat to fall from the same tower block at Regent Court in a matter of months.

At the time the Scottish SPCA said it was “extremely concerned” that four cats had been discovered in a similar way in the same area, and was investigating.

Leg completely broken

A spokeswoman for the Scottish SPCA said: “Orwell came into our care in October last year after he was suspected to have fallen from a block of flats in Aberdeen.

“The young male was spotted lying immobile and vomiting by a member of the public who then called our animal helpline.

“Luckily our animal rescue officer, Aimee Findlay, arrived and whisked him out of the cold and off to the vets for emergency care.

She continued: “Unfortunately Orwell’s front leg was found to be completely broken and needed to be amputated.

“After the procedure, Orwell received lots of tender love and care from the team at our Aberdeenshire Rescue and Rehoming Centre and soon learned how to live life with three legs.”

Two months later Orwell was spotted by two women, and it was love at first sight.

The spokeswoman continued: “Now living his dream life in the Trossachs, Orwell has been renamed Jura as his smoky grey fur and amber eyes match the couple’s favourite whisky and holiday destination.

New home, new name

“[His new owners] Margaret and Anne are delighted to have Jura as part of the family, and particularly enjoy watching him play with shoe laces and his homemade catnip mouse.

“His zoomies up and down the stairs and bedtime cuddles more than make up for his resistance to his daily and very necessary grooming sessions.

“We are so glad Jura has found the loving home he deserves after his injuries last year and would like to thank Margaret and Anne for sharing stories of his wonderful new life.”

Anyone who wishes to rehome an animal should visit the Scottish SPCA’s website to view animals looking for a home.

Cat owners in Regent Court or in the area were urged to get in contact with the Scottish SPCA by calling the confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.