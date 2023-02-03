Taxi fares in Aberdeenshire could rise by 10% despite fears from local firms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire Council is considering increasing taxi fares in the region by 10%.

Customers are currently charged £2.70 for the first 880 yards of a standard journey, but if the 10% increase is approved that would jump to £3.

While the start of trips carried out between 10pm and 6am could rocket from £3.70 to £4.30.

And those looking to take a taxi over the festive season could see initial charges rise from £4 to £4.60.

Members of the local authority’s licensing sub-committee will consider the proposal next Friday.

Consultations held with cab firms

The sub-committee agreed to begin a review of the north-east’s fares in February last year.

Consultations were then held with trade members to get their thoughts on the proposals.

It was then decided that a 10% rise be implemented along with an increase in days where festive rates are in place – including all weekends in December.

Fare increase an ‘unnecessary change’

However, taxi firms gave mixed reactions to the changes.

Following the public consultation, one unnamed operator said the proposed rates were “inadequate” and wouldn’t cover increasing fuel costs, insurance and staff pay.

While another branded the fare increase as an “unnecessary change” and said the surcharge rise to £4.30 was “excessive”.

Two further firms wrote to the council stating there was a need for the increase to be put in place “as soon as possible”.

Fares could be implemented from April

If the 10% increase is approved, taxi firms will be able to appeal to the Traffic Commissioner.

Should no appeals be submitted, cab companies will be asked to change their meters ahead of the implementation date.

If councillors back the change, the new fares are expected to come into force on April 1.

You can view the proposals here.