A90 Ellon to Peterhead road will not be dualled

By Rachel Amery
March 16, 2023, 3:54 pm Updated: March 16, 2023, 6:06 pm
Liam Kerr, Conservative MSP for the North East, at the Toll of Birness. Image: Supplied/Scottish Conservatives.
Liam Kerr, Conservative MSP for the North East, at the Toll of Birness. Image: Supplied/Scottish Conservatives.

The A90 between Ellon and Peterhead will not be dualled, despite years of action from campaigners.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond said in 2007 that works would be approved within his first 100 days in office.

But 16 years later, Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth confirmed the government has now axed the proposal for good.

Liam Kerr, Conservative MSP for the North East, described the decision as “disgusting”, and said it leaves the A90 as the “forgotten road of Scotland”.

‘Dualling was not recommended’

Seven people have died on the route over the past three years, with a further 49 people injured.

The government considered plans to dual the A90 in December but confirmed on Thursday it will not move forward with those proposals.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Gilruth said: “After an extensive evidence-based process with substantial stakeholder and public consultation, dualling was not recommended.

“Instead measures to improve road safety, reliability and adapting the trunk road network to deal with the challenge of climate change were considered.”

‘Attitude is deplorable’

Mr Kerr says he is “angered and appalled” at the announcement.

He said: “Under this SNP government, there is absolutely no question that the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead is Scotland’s forgotten road.

“We have had a terrifying number of collisions along the route, including at the Toll of Birness, many of which have tragically resulted in lives being lost.

“But the SNP’s attitude towards the families and communities impacted by the treacherous state of this road is deplorable.”

He said dualling the A90 would “significantly” improve road safety and the north-east economy.

Mr Kerr added: “Despite such strong favour from the public for dualling the route, the SNP government would rather focus on the central belt and kick an upgrade into the long grass to please their Green coalition partners.”

The announcement comes after transport chiefs admitted they still do not have the land needed to dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness, and as the government came under fire for delays to dualling the A9 between Inverness and Perth.

