Aberdeenshire community to come together to remember ‘inspiring’ cancer campaigner

An Aberdeenshire community is walking together this weekend to remember a beloved mum who was diagnosed with cancer three times – but battled through adversity to help countless others through fundraising.

Alison Brown was well-known for her friendly and “inspiring” personality but also for organising several fundraising walks in Kemnay.

The mum-of-two had been diagnosed with breast cancer two times previously and organised the events to raise money for Clan.

When she was diagnosed with terminal cancer for a third time in April last year, her friend Caroline Denning promised to take on the baton for her.

Organising the 10K walk around Kemnay on Sunday, it was hoped Mrs Brown would be there on the day but “it wasn’t to be”. However, the 41-year-old died a few weeks ago.

‘A great friend to many, many people’

Mrs Denning, 64, said the walk has since become a tribute to her friend.

“The walk was always for her but it’s more in memory of her now,” she said. “We had hoped that she would at least be there but that wasn’t to be.”

Meeting at Alehousewells School, where Mrs Denning worked as a teacher, the two friends became close after struggling with breast cancer.

Mrs Denning said: “In 2016 she was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time and in 2017 so was I and she was a fantastic support for me at the time.

“She was a great person for helping and discussing medication and doctors.

“She was an amazing person, she was very well liked in the village and a great friend to many, many people.”

In the past, Mrs Brown had run two purple walks and raised around £40,000 for Clan.

This year, however, Mrs Denning said they agreed to raise money for Friends of Anchor who had supported them both through their diagnoses.

The Inverurie resident said: “They put money into equipment for cancer diagnosis, they put money into research and I know I benefitted greatly from the health and wellbeing side.

“Just getting your nails painted when you’re having chemotherapy, it just takes your mind off of things.

“There’s always someone from Friends of Anchor there to help.”

A celebration of Alison’s life

Alehousewells School hosted a coffee morning to help raise money and many businesses in the community have pitched in to help.

Residents have even offered up their personal toilets for those walking by on the day.

After a warm up from life coach Ben Riddle and a word from Mrs Denning, people will set off at 10.30am from Bogbeth Park to the sound of pipers from Kintore Pipe Band.

After completing the route, participants will be treated to burgers from Collies Butchers, cupcakes from Kemnay Farm Shop and balloons and water bottles from the Essentials Shop in Kemnay.

Mrs Brown having been the first person to sign up to the event, Mrs Denning said there is a number one bib with her name on it for Sunday.

“I think it will be an extremely emotional day,” she added.

“I think there will be a lot of tears shed on the day but a lot of celebration of Alison’s life as well because she was an inspirational and a well-grounded person.

“We hope to make her proud.”