Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emergency services called to car fire at Nescol college campus in Aberdeen industrial estate

The emergency unfolded before most students arrived for classes this morning.

By Lauren Taylor
Firefighters attended a "small" fire at the Nescol campus in Altens. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Firefighters attended a "small" fire at the Nescol campus in Altens. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Firefighters have been called to reports of a car fire at a workshop in Nescol’s Altens campus early this morning.

Crews were called to the campus on Hareness Road in the industrial estate area at about 7.40am.

Two appliances from Altens were mobilised to tackle a fire within a workshop. A fire service spokesman confirmed it was a “small fire within a car”.

One of the appliances from Altens outside the workshop. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Altens campus is home to the construction and automotive workshops and engineering workroom for the college.

Students evacuated

A spokesman for Nescol confirmed the fire in the workshop was reported before classes begun, meaning there was a limited number of staff and students in the building.

There was no “significant” damage to the workshop and no one was injured, however, the automotive workshop and adjacent workshop will remain closed for the health and safety team to carry out further assessments.

He said: “At 8am a vehicle fire was identified in an automotive workshop at Altens Campus. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

“The fire was reported prior to classes beginning at 8.45am, with a limited number of staff and students onsite at the time.

Fire crews left the scene at Nescol in Altens shortly before 10am. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Emergency evacuation procedures were followed and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended. The fire was contained to a single vehicle and no significant damage was caused to the workshop.”

He added: “Students and staff were able to safely return to other areas of the college by 9am and disruption to learning has been minimised. Students at Altens Campus should continue to follow timetables unless advised otherwise by their course leader.”

The stop message was received shortly before 8.45am and crews have since left the scene.

Pictures shared online show black smoke coming from a building on the campus. Additionally, there were reports of people hearing “explosions” in the area.

