‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection report

Readers have hit back at the damning inspection findings at Northfield Academy, saying the school does have its “positives”.

Yesterday, we shared that Education Scotland had given the Aberdeen school “unsatisfactory” ratings across all areas.

The watchdog has issued a number of improvements to be made to the leadership, learning and wellbeing, equality and inclusion.

Aberdeen City Council’s education committee will hold a special meeting on Thursday to urgently discuss the findings and have written to the Scottish Government for support as improvements are made.

Some pupils ‘thriving’ at Northfield Academy

The report highlights a few youngsters have had “positive experiences in preparing for life and work”.

This was echoed by a number of Press and Journal and Evening Express readers who took to social media to share their views.

One current pupil shared she is enjoying her experience at the school, while a parent wrote: “Shame it gets a bad reputation, my son is thriving in his education there.”

A reader wrote: “It’s a shame that Northfield is blamed all the time. All schools are like this, it’s not fair give it a rest with Northfield.”

Another added: “There is good and bad in every school in every area.”

Concerns about behaviour at inspection

Other comments from readers said they were “sick of seeing” Northfield Academy being criticised, while some said more needs to be done to help control pupil’s behaviour.

Staff previously threatened to take strike action over “inadequate protection” from pupil violence.

One reader described the behaviour policies as “easy-oozie”, suggesting they do not go far enough.

Another wrote: “Many from Northfield still go on to achieve good jobs and further education courses.

“But, it’s definitely a challenging job in every school and the new policies and procedures are to blame for that. That isn’t the fault of the teachers though – it’s much further up the chain of authority who got it wrong.”

One reader suggested that the school needs extra support from the council to create “a higher ratio of teachers to pupils”.

Another wrote: “The teachers at Northfield acknowledge it is a challenging school but most try their hardest given the limited resources they have available.”