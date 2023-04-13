Two cars involved in crash on Union Street in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two cars have been involved in a crash on Union Street in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision just before 8pm this evening.

The incident took place on the city centre street near its junction with Rose Street.

The road was temporarily blocked in both directions but both vehicles have since been cleared out of the way.

Photos from the scene show the bumper hanging off a black Vauxhall Mokka while a red Kia car is dented on its side.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The fire service attended to make the scene safe after receiving a call at 7.56pm. They had left by 8.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8pm on Thursday, April 13, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash in Union Street at the junction of Rose Street, Aberdeen.

“Police and SFRS are in attendance and there are no reports of anyone injured at this time.”

Stagecoach Bluebird shared a post online saying its westbound services were facing delays due to the crash.