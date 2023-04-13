Two cars involved in crash on Union Street in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two cars involved in crash on Union Street in Aberdeen

The road was temporarily blocked in both directions following the crash.

By Ellie Milne
Police and the fire service attended the scene of the crash on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police and the fire service attended the scene of the crash on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Two cars have been involved in a crash on Union Street in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision just before 8pm this evening.

The incident took place on the city centre street near its junction with Rose Street.

The road was temporarily blocked in both directions but both vehicles have since been cleared out of the way.

Photos from the scene show the bumper hanging off a black Vauxhall Mokka while a red Kia car is dented on its side.

Two cars were involved in the collision just before 8pm. They have been moved away from the middle of the road. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The fire service attended to make the scene safe after receiving a call at 7.56pm. They had left by 8.30pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8pm on Thursday, April 13, police received a report of a two-vehicle crash in Union Street at the junction of Rose Street, Aberdeen.

“Police and SFRS are in attendance and there are no reports of anyone injured at this time.”

Stagecoach Bluebird shared a post online saying its westbound services were facing delays due to the crash.

