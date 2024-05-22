‘It looks awful just now’: Closed Ellon bank to become new town centre takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It looks awful just now’: Closed Ellon bank to become new town centre takeaway

One type of dough will be swapped for another as punters tuck into pizza...

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The former TSB bank in Ellon will soon become a new takeaway. Image: DC Thomson
Plans to convert the former Ellon TSB branch into a new takeaway have been given the go-ahead.

TSB closed the branch in April 2022 and the building has lain empty since.

The vacant Bridge Street bank will now be transformed by Ahmet Dogan, with floor plans showing the eatery will have a pizza oven and fryers.

Floor plans of the proposed Ellon takeaway show there will be a pizza oven and fryers. Image: Mantell Ritchie

However, takeaway customers will not be allowed to use the private car park behind the former bank following a stormy meeting to decide the plans.

They will have to use public parking areas in the town centre along with on-street parking instead.

The former bank car park will be used to host a new car wash. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

It comes after plans to open a car wash in the former bank’s car park were given the go-ahead back in February.

What did councillors have to say about it?

The application recently went before the Formartine area committee.

Councillor Gillian Owen welcomed the plan but raised some worries over potential parking problems.

Gillian Owen, leader of Aberdeenshire Council.
Ellon councillor Gillian Owen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

She explained: “In the lay-by it does say ‘no parking’, and I think people are going to just abandon their cars, run in and collect their takeaways.

“There will be an issue, just like there is on Station Road outside the takeaways there on a nightly basis.

“That’s not to say that’s the takeaways’ fault, that’s just the general public being entitled that they feel they can just abandon their cars.”

Takeaway proposal ‘a wonderful thing’ for Ellon

Meanwhile councillor Isobel Davidson would have preferred to see the site used in another way as she believes Ellon is “quite well off” for takeaways.

A sign on the door of the former Ellon TSB informs customers of the closure. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

But councillor Derek Ritchie said it was good to see the building being repurposed.

“It looks awful as you come into Ellon.

“Anything that will brighten up the town has to be a wonderful thing.”

The committee went on to unanimously grant the application.

Good and bad news for Ellon

This latest application comes as plans for a restaurant in the building were withdrawn last summer.

Sava Estates wanted to open up the customer and cashier area to make the most of the floor space.

The Bank of Scotland branch in Ellon will close later this year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The takeaway also comes as global fast food giant McDonald’s received the go-ahead for a new restaurant in the town.

Meanwhile, Ellon will lose its last physical bank branch later this year.

The town’s Bank of Scotland, found in The Square, will shut its doors for the final time in September.

