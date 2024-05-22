‘It looks awful just now’: Closed Ellon bank to become new town centre takeaway

Plans to convert the former Ellon TSB branch into a new takeaway have been given the go-ahead.

TSB closed the branch in April 2022 and the building has lain empty since.

The vacant Bridge Street bank will now be transformed by Ahmet Dogan, with floor plans showing the eatery will have a pizza oven and fryers.

However, takeaway customers will not be allowed to use the private car park behind the former bank following a stormy meeting to decide the plans.

They will have to use public parking areas in the town centre along with on-street parking instead.

It comes after plans to open a car wash in the former bank’s car park were given the go-ahead back in February.

What did councillors have to say about it?

The application recently went before the Formartine area committee.

Councillor Gillian Owen welcomed the plan but raised some worries over potential parking problems.

She explained: “In the lay-by it does say ‘no parking’, and I think people are going to just abandon their cars, run in and collect their takeaways.

“There will be an issue, just like there is on Station Road outside the takeaways there on a nightly basis.

“That’s not to say that’s the takeaways’ fault, that’s just the general public being entitled that they feel they can just abandon their cars.”

Takeaway proposal ‘a wonderful thing’ for Ellon

Meanwhile councillor Isobel Davidson would have preferred to see the site used in another way as she believes Ellon is “quite well off” for takeaways.

But councillor Derek Ritchie said it was good to see the building being repurposed.

“It looks awful as you come into Ellon.

“Anything that will brighten up the town has to be a wonderful thing.”

The committee went on to unanimously grant the application.

Good and bad news for Ellon

This latest application comes as plans for a restaurant in the building were withdrawn last summer.

Sava Estates wanted to open up the customer and cashier area to make the most of the floor space.

The takeaway also comes as global fast food giant McDonald’s received the go-ahead for a new restaurant in the town.

Meanwhile, Ellon will lose its last physical bank branch later this year.

The town’s Bank of Scotland, found in The Square, will shut its doors for the final time in September.