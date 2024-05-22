‘They’re everywhere!’: Inverurie mum’s warning as bee swarm invades home through chimney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘They’re everywhere!’: Inverurie mum’s warning as bee swarm invades home through chimney

Pamela came home to find her walls, floorboards and cooker infested with bees.

By Graham Fleming
Pamela's house has been infested with bees.
Pamela's house has been infested with bees.

An Inverurie mum has issued a warning to homeowners after she found her kitchen was infested with bees.

Pamela Miller, 41, urged Aberdeenshire residents to check any nooks and crannies in their homes as bee season gets into full swing.

The mum-of-two couldn’t hide her shock when she entered her kitchen to find her windows, lights and floors invaded by the insects.

Bees infested Pamela’s chimney.

After the critters made their way into her home through the chimney and cooker hood, she is now forced to run her marketing agency, Abfiftyone, with noise-cancelling headphones due to the buzzing noise.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, she told of her shock after finding them her walls, lights and even floorboards.

Bees snuck in through out-of-use chimney

She said: “I noticed them looking out of our en-suite window, there was a huge clump of bees crawling up the chimney and flying around.

“I was getting ready to go to a gym class, I walked into my kitchen and I just said ‘what the hell?'”

“From there they must have flown down into my cooker hood, which has been promptly taped up.

“I really didn’t know what to do. I had never seen the like of it before.

The insects set up camp in the kitchen’s cooker hood.

“The beekeeper has already been, but we still have the problem, so he is coming back on Saturday to catch what is left and put netting up.

“I think they have just crawled in the chimney, because they are in our walls, they’re in the chimney, in-between the floorboards in the house – and even in the lights in the kitchen.

“I can hear them pinging about in the light fixtures while in my home office, they’re literally everywhere.

“To be honest, I’m just glad it is not spiders – bees are not my worst fear, I’m not allergic thankfully.

“But obviously you start to fear the worst – I was starting to think to myself ‘how quickly do they start making honey and honeycomb? Will I need to get my roof taken off?’

“But we have been reassured that’s not the case, so that’s good.”

The 41-year-old runs her own marketing agency from her home.

Inverurie mum’s advice to bee on your guard

Pamela has now urged homeowners to be extra careful as the summer months approach.

She also shared her advice to those in her position who might find themselves with uninvited black and yellow striped visitors as it gets warmer.

“Our chimney doesn’t go to a fireplace, but just because it doesn’t go to anywhere it doesn’t mean it can’t get in,” she continued.

“Now that’s them into my walls and the loft from coming in through cooker hood.

“I would be looking into any kind of open chimney that you may have, and placing down netting would be a good idea.

“The 10 years that we have been here, we have never had to think about this – but we have read up on it now and we know to walk around the house looking for wee gaps.

“It’s good to look under guttering and roof tiles, and if you notice them swarming I’d definitely get on to your local beekeeper.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sean Monaghan was convicted of stalking at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Man found guilty of stalking woman and making her feel 'unsafe in her own…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Police may have solved the mystery of a man seen with blood on his hands in a chip shop the night an Aberdeen taxi driver was murdered, The Press and Journal can reveal. George Murdoch, 58, was brutally attacked by a passenger who garrotted the cabbie with a cheese wire at Pitfodels Station Road, near Cults, on September 29 1983. A woman working for Mr Chips on Great Western Road in Mannofield ? just over a mile from the horrific crime scene ? later reported her suspicious customer to detectives. The alleged sighting sparked a major manhunt for the mystery man, who was never officially traced, and the case remains unsolved more than 40 years later. However, in an exclusive interview with The P&J, Ronald Paterson, 68, from Northfield, says he was the customer in question but insisted he had visited the chip shop the night BEFORE Mr Murdoch?s murder. Detectives ? who have previously revealed they have DNA of the cheese wire killer ? have now conclusively ruled Mr Paterson out of their investigation Picture shows; Ronald Paterson appeared in a chip shop with bloody hands the day before the murder of Aberdeen taxi driver George Murdoch . N/A. Supplied by Roddie Reid/Family handouts/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Cheese wire murder exclusive: ‘I was mystery man with blood on his hands in…
Children perform at the Aberdeen Big Sing. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Thousands of Aberdeen pupils take part in Big Sing 2024
The former TSB bank in Ellon will soon become a new takeaway. Image: DC Thomson
'It looks awful just now': Closed Ellon bank to become new town centre takeaway
Robert Tudora, left, claims he was assaulted by the father and son behind Murray Motors in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Fraserburgh car dealers on trial for alleged hammer attack on forecourt vandal
Everybody's Talking About Jamie is set for Aberdeen. Ivano Turco plays Jamie New in Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Image: Matt Crockett
Review: Everybody's Talking About Jamie in Aberdeen - and for all the right reasons
Greig Court outside.
Greig Court residents hit out at 'ignorant trolls' after high-rise flat listed at £128…
The B9008 is closed between Ballindalloch and Glenlivet due to a single vehicle crash. Image: Jasperimage.
One person taken to hospital after crash near Ballindalloch
Lee Donald at the top of Mount Everest. Image: Lee Donald.
'I've been on top of the world': Aberdeen mum tells of gruelling Mount Everest…
A picture of the back of a police office with a bright yellow jacket on with the word Police on it. Man charged after an assault in Wick.
Missing Macduff man traced 'safe and well'

Conversation