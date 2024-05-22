Review: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in Aberdeen – and for all the right reasons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Review: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie in Aberdeen – and for all the right reasons

The audience was on it's feet within seconds of the show ending on opening night at HM Theatre.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie is set for Aberdeen. Ivano Turco plays Jamie New in Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Image: Matt Crockett
Everybody's Talking About Jamie is set for Aberdeen. Ivano Turco plays Jamie New in Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Image: Matt Crockett
By Rebecca Buchan

You may think a West End hit musical touching on racism, gender identity, bullying and parental abandonment would reduce you to tears, and you’re not wrong.

But for me they were shed for all the right reasons.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie opened at HM Theatre last night to a captivated audience who lapped up the brilliant humour, fantastic acting and wonderful score.

Based on Jamie Campbell’s real-life story, the musical takes you on a journey of discovery through the life of a 16-year-old Sheffield schoolboy who sets about realising his dream of becoming a drag queen.

It’s somewhat a bit of a roller coaster of emotions but one that will without a doubt keep you on the edge of your seat.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie opened in Aberdeen

But like all good stage plays, the journey is not an easy one and he’s met with an obstacle or two along the way.

Lead character Jamie New is played by Ivano Turco, who completely steals the show.

His elegance, wit and charm were infectious and more than two hours of watching him perform was worth the ticket price alone.

Special credit must also go to Rebecca McKinnins, as Margaret New, whose version of He’s My Boy, reduced me to tears, and Talia Palamathanan, as Jamie’s best friend Pritti.

The stand-out cast is supported by an incredible live band who are cleverly hidden in the setting.

Each tune is as good as the next and, alongside the witty script, manages to lift what could be at times a rather dark show.

But with every tragic tale, there is of course a happy ending, reminding all, in case we have forgotten that it is always best to embrace being fabulous, to be who you want to be and never let the bigots win – no matter how hard they try.

The show ended with rapturous applause and a well-deserved standing ovation.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is on at HM Theatre until Saturday, you can buy tickets here.

