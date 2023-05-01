Joyce Marr MBE made huge contribution to community life in Johnshaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Joyce Marr MBE made huge contribution to community life in Johnshaven

In 2000, her service to the community was recognised when she was made an MBE and she received her award from the Queen.

By Chris Ferguson
Joyce Marr of Johnshaven
Joyce Marr of Johnshaven who has died aged 83.

Joyce Marr who devoted years of service to the community in Johnshaven has died aged 83.

She worked as a school administrator and was involved in nearly every organisation in the village.

In 2000, her service to the community was recognised when she was made an MBE and she received her award from the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Joyce was a member of the community council, played a big part in the success of Johnshaven Fish Festival and was an organiser for the Lifeboat Guild among many other posts.

She was born in Leeds where her father Fred Guest was a tax inspector and her mother, Ida, was a seamstress. She grew up with two older sisters, May and Nora, and was educated in the city.

When she left school, Joyce began work in the accounts department of John Lewis and, in February 1957, she met Don Marr, a Scottish sailor at a dance.

Don and Joyce Marr.
Don and Joyce Marr.

They hit it off and were engaged in December of that year, married in July 1958 and honeymooned in Blackpool. The following year their only child, Robert, was born.

Don was posted to HMS Caledonia at Rosyth and the family lived in Scotland for a period before returning to Leeds.

In 1966, Don left the Royal Navy and joined the fire brigade in Leeds where he served for 13 years.

When he left the service the family decided they would move from Leeds and Don travelled to the north-east to scope out possibilities.

He spotted the Old Schoolhouse, Johnshaven, promptly bought it and caught the train back to Leeds to break the news to Joyce and Robert (Rob).

It was a bit of a shock but soon the family moved to Johnshaven. Don started work at the Co-op and Joyce got a job as a cleaner at the Anchor Hotel and worked in a shop in the afternoons.

Joyce Marr at Johnshaven Fish Festival.
Joyce Marr at Johnshaven Fish Festival.

She also immediately threw herself into community life and joined almost every group going.

Her daughter-in-law, Ceci Alderton, said: “She was a member and later president of the Woman’s Guild, and a member of the games club and the art club, became the treasurer of Wairds Park and helped organise the refurbishment of the bowling club.

“She helped with the annual fish festival, was a member of the community council and the heritage group and assisted with the community garden.

“Joyce was a good administrator and soon her skills were noticed by Lady Arburthnott, who asked her to be her secretary. She became Lady Arburthnott’s right-hand woman, organising all the local guilds of the RNLI for some 30 years and being awarded with a gold badge for her efforts.”

After her investiture at Buckingham Palace, Joyce and Don were invited to two royal garden parties at Holyrood House and three at Balmoral.

Ceci said: “Joyce was a well-kent face around Johnshaven and she will be sorely missed. People respected her for the work she put into the community and liked her for it.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident involved a Flixbus and a flat-bed lorry. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Bus and lorry crash closes A92 at Bridge of Muchalls
2
A row has broken out over CCTV in the garden of a home in the west end of Aberdeen
Aberdeen CCTV row as ‘decade-long’ war between west end neighbours reaches boiling point
4
3
A memorable day for Siberia Bar. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
20 pictures from Siberia Bar & Hotel’s 2023 May Day celebrations in Aberdeen
4
Donald Trump
Donald Trump says it’s ‘good to be home’ after landing at Aberdeen Airport
11
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Five-year ban for disqualified driver who crashed while over the limit
6
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
7
Joyce Marr of Johnshaven who has died aged 83.
Five-times-the-limit drink-driver banned from the roads
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: ‘If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
9
The scene at High Street in Elgin following a serious assault on Sunday night. Image: Jasper Images.
Police hunt for 14-year-old boy after man critically injured in Elgin assault
10
Huge sandstone blocks fell from the roof of the Thurso building. Image: Supplied
Thurso town centre street closed after large chunks of masonry fall to street

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]