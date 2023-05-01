Aberdeenshire beauty spots plagued by ‘vile public toileting’, wildfires and litter in recent years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire beauty spots plagued by ‘vile public toileting’, wildfires and litter in recent years

Police, firefighters and countryside rangers are launching a campaign to protect Aberdeenshire's most popular nature spots from the harmful minority of visitors who hold a "blatant disregard for the environment"

By Kieran Beattie
An abandoned campsite on Balmoral Estate in summer 2020. Image: Balmoral Estate.
An abandoned campsite on Balmoral Estate in summer 2020. Image: Balmoral Estate.

An Aberdeenshire-wide crackdown is launching this week to help protect the region’s nature from people behaving badly in the great outdoors.

Harmful wildfires, litter and even “vile public toileting” have been frustrating problems in recent years in some of Aberdeenshire’s most popular visitor spots, caused by irresponsible individuals who either don’t know better or simply don’t care.

The problem was exacerbated during the periods of the pandemic when travel was restricted.

Busy traffic on the Loch Muick road.
The road to the Loch Muick car park in summer 2020 was overwhelmed by irresponsible drivers leaving vehicles on verges and blocking passing places. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

With trips abroad out of the question, many of Scotland’s top scenic destinations were overwhelmed with visitors.

Some areas became so dangerously overloaded with people, like Loch Muick and the Linn of Dee, that traffic restrictions had to be introduced.

So with more and more people heading to the hills right now as the warmer, lighter months arrive, an action plan has been developed to try and avoid repeats of the last few years across Aberdeenshire.

This is being officially launched at Loch Muick near Ballater this Thursday (May 4) where police officers, rangers and fire fighters will be actively talking with the public about how best to enjoy Scotland’s natural wonders responsibly.

Visitors enjoying a stroll around Loch Muick.
Visitors enjoying a stroll around Loch Muick. Image: Visit Aberdeenshire

‘We’ve seen terrible damage inflicted on our woodlands’

Alan Wood, director of environment at Aberdeenshire Council, said the north-east of Scotland is a “mecca for visitors,” and pointed out that “many of our communities rely on visitors to support them”.

He said that the “vast majority” of people “treat our countryside and our coastline with respect”, there are a problematic few who have “demonstrated a blatant disregard for the environment in recent years”.

This disregard has even extended to some visitors actively chopping down trees.

Mr Wood said: “We’ve seen terrible damage inflicted on our woodlands where trees have been hacked down for firewood — and those same fires or barbecues often being left unattended, causing fire scars and wider damage.

Damage from a fire at Pitfichie Forest near Kemnay in 2020.
Damage from a fire at Pitfichie Forest near Kemnay in 2020. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

“We’ve experienced significant amounts of littering and vile public toileting at popular visitor destinations.”

He believes this “has no place in our countryside.”

The council’s ranger service co-ordinator Fiona Banks said she and the rangers are looking forward to “welcoming responsible visitors” to Aberdeenshire’s wealth of incredible scenic areas.

But she said she wants visitors to “think about the impact of their activities on our environment, the enjoyment of other visitors, and those who live and work in our rural communities”, and to make sure they “leave no trace” and follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

Campfires and cigarettes pose huge risk of wildfires

The idea of huddling round the campfire seems a very appealing notion, but in Scotland, the most responsible thing to do is avoid lighting one entirely.

Not only can campfires scar our landscapes and ignite our precious woodlands, but they can even set fire to peaty soil underground.

In June 2021, a “devastating but preventable fire” destroyed about seven football pitches worth of forest at Loch Morlich near Aviemore.

Wildfire damage in a woodland at Loch Morlich, after a preventable fire raged out of control in June 2021.
Wildfire damage in a woodland at Loch Morlich, after a preventable fire raged out of control in June 2021. Image: Forestry And Land Scotland

Chay Ewing is an area commander for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and his work covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

He said this time of year with the warmer months “typically sees an enhanced risk of wildfire,” and his advice to those visiting nature is to “avoid lighting campfires, and dispose of cigarettes properly”.

He said throughout spring and summer, the fire service will be working closely with the police to “share safety messaging on how the public can enjoy Scotland’s outdoors safely and responsibly”.

Police say increasing visitor numbers are good for local business, but this comes with potential problems…

Path around Loch Muick in Cairngorms National Park.
A view from the path around Loch Muick. Image: Shutterstock

The campaign launching on Thursday at Loch Muick will invite the public to speak with representatives from the police, as well as:

  • The fire service
  • The Cairngorms National Park Authority
  • Scottish Land and Estates
  • Balmoral Estate
  • Aberdeenshire Council Ranger Service
  • Nature Scot
  • Glen Tanar Estate

The event will run from 10am to 3pm in the car park, and visitors will be invited to speak to the police officers, rangers and others in attendance to find out more about enjoying the outdoors safely.

Inspector Claire Smith said Deeside has some of Scotland’s “most iconic landscapes”, and every year there’s an “increasing number of visitors to the area, which provides a huge boost to the local economy”.

“Unfortunately a minority of those visitors can cause issues such as littering, anti-social behaviour and vandalism,” she said.

The police, alongside its partner organisations, want to use Thursday’s event to “educate visitors to our beautiful countryside, and encourage safe and responsible behaviour”.

