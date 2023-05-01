Aberdeenshire beauty spots plagued by ‘vile public toileting’, wildfires and litter in recent years

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire-wide crackdown is launching this week to help protect the region’s nature from people behaving badly in the great outdoors.

Harmful wildfires, litter and even “vile public toileting” have been frustrating problems in recent years in some of Aberdeenshire’s most popular visitor spots, caused by irresponsible individuals who either don’t know better or simply don’t care.

The problem was exacerbated during the periods of the pandemic when travel was restricted.

With trips abroad out of the question, many of Scotland’s top scenic destinations were overwhelmed with visitors.

Some areas became so dangerously overloaded with people, like Loch Muick and the Linn of Dee, that traffic restrictions had to be introduced.

So with more and more people heading to the hills right now as the warmer, lighter months arrive, an action plan has been developed to try and avoid repeats of the last few years across Aberdeenshire.

This is being officially launched at Loch Muick near Ballater this Thursday (May 4) where police officers, rangers and fire fighters will be actively talking with the public about how best to enjoy Scotland’s natural wonders responsibly.

‘We’ve seen terrible damage inflicted on our woodlands’

Alan Wood, director of environment at Aberdeenshire Council, said the north-east of Scotland is a “mecca for visitors,” and pointed out that “many of our communities rely on visitors to support them”.

He said that the “vast majority” of people “treat our countryside and our coastline with respect”, there are a problematic few who have “demonstrated a blatant disregard for the environment in recent years”.

This disregard has even extended to some visitors actively chopping down trees.

Mr Wood said: “We’ve seen terrible damage inflicted on our woodlands where trees have been hacked down for firewood — and those same fires or barbecues often being left unattended, causing fire scars and wider damage.

“We’ve experienced significant amounts of littering and vile public toileting at popular visitor destinations.”

He believes this “has no place in our countryside.”

The council’s ranger service co-ordinator Fiona Banks said she and the rangers are looking forward to “welcoming responsible visitors” to Aberdeenshire’s wealth of incredible scenic areas.

But she said she wants visitors to “think about the impact of their activities on our environment, the enjoyment of other visitors, and those who live and work in our rural communities”, and to make sure they “leave no trace” and follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

Campfires and cigarettes pose huge risk of wildfires

The idea of huddling round the campfire seems a very appealing notion, but in Scotland, the most responsible thing to do is avoid lighting one entirely.

Not only can campfires scar our landscapes and ignite our precious woodlands, but they can even set fire to peaty soil underground.

In June 2021, a “devastating but preventable fire” destroyed about seven football pitches worth of forest at Loch Morlich near Aviemore.

Chay Ewing is an area commander for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and his work covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

He said this time of year with the warmer months “typically sees an enhanced risk of wildfire,” and his advice to those visiting nature is to “avoid lighting campfires, and dispose of cigarettes properly”.

He said throughout spring and summer, the fire service will be working closely with the police to “share safety messaging on how the public can enjoy Scotland’s outdoors safely and responsibly”.

Police say increasing visitor numbers are good for local business, but this comes with potential problems…

The campaign launching on Thursday at Loch Muick will invite the public to speak with representatives from the police, as well as:

The fire service

The Cairngorms National Park Authority

Scottish Land and Estates

Balmoral Estate

Aberdeenshire Council Ranger Service

Nature Scot

Glen Tanar Estate

The event will run from 10am to 3pm in the car park, and visitors will be invited to speak to the police officers, rangers and others in attendance to find out more about enjoying the outdoors safely.

Inspector Claire Smith said Deeside has some of Scotland’s “most iconic landscapes”, and every year there’s an “increasing number of visitors to the area, which provides a huge boost to the local economy”.

“Unfortunately a minority of those visitors can cause issues such as littering, anti-social behaviour and vandalism,” she said.

The police, alongside its partner organisations, want to use Thursday’s event to “educate visitors to our beautiful countryside, and encourage safe and responsible behaviour”.