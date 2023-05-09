Man taken into police custody following major operation in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police appear to have taken a man into custody following a major operation in Aberdeen city centre.

Eyewitnesses say police swooped on a yellow vehicle on Rosemount Viaduct with police “everywhere”.

The incident happened around 6pm outside Aberdeen Central Library.

Alongside six police vehicles and a dozen officers, police dogs were also being used at the side of the road.

Two of the vehicles are believed to have been unmarked police cars.

The incident took place outside Aberdeen Central Library on Rosemount Viaduct, opposite the entrance to Skene Terrace.

Police appeared to be searching car, while other officers managed traffic. Eyewitnesses said one man had been taken into custody.

Police have been contacted for a comment.

One eyewitness told The Press and Journal that “one man was inside one of the police cars”.

More to follow.