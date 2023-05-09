Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire Man taken into police custody following major operation in Aberdeen Eye witnesses say police cars swooped on a yellow coloured car in front of Aberdeen Central Library this evening. By Louise Glen May 9 2023, 6.52pm Share Man taken into police custody following major operation in Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/5710285/man-in-police-car-following-major-operation-in-aberdeen/ Copy Link 0 comment Police officers stopped the vehicle on Rosemount Viaduct. Image: DC Thomson. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Police appear to have taken a man into custody following a major operation in Aberdeen city centre. Eyewitnesses say police swooped on a yellow vehicle on Rosemount Viaduct with police “everywhere”. The incident happened around 6pm outside Aberdeen Central Library. Alongside six police vehicles and a dozen officers, police dogs were also being used at the side of the road. Police cars were seen outside the library on Rosemount Viaduct. Image: DC Thomson Two of the vehicles are believed to have been unmarked police cars. The incident took place outside Aberdeen Central Library on Rosemount Viaduct, opposite the entrance to Skene Terrace. Police appeared to be searching car, while other officers managed traffic. Eyewitnesses said one man had been taken into custody. Police have been contacted for a comment. Police officers worked at the scene. Image: DC Thomson. One eyewitness told The Press and Journal that “one man was inside one of the police cars”. More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
