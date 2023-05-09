IN PICTURES: Inverurie scouts show community support for The Big Help Out

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scouts and cubs from Inverurie Scout Group braved the wet weather to take part in The Big Help Out last Monday.

The scout group volunteered their time to mark the coronation in the community.

The youngsters even had an impromptu campfire sing-a-long.

Young cubs making bird boxes, which were later installed at Nether Davah sheltered housing, Bennachie View care home and Strathburn Primary School.

While Scouts made and installed a freestanding bird table at Hanover Court sheltered housing and at Ashcroft ward.

Colin Wood, scout leader with Inverurie scout group said: “We hope residents will enjoy watching the birds in the gardens.

“Well done to the young people who volunteered their time in the community as part of this project, including brightening the day for residents with an impromptu campfire song rendition.

“Our grateful thanks go to the residents at Hanover Court for the refreshments.”

Plea for volunteers

Mr Wood said that there are nearly 100 young people on the waiting list to join the scouts and cubs in Inverurie.

He said: “We are always on the look out for new volunteers to help us empower young people to learn new skills, make new friends and stand on their own two feet. Volunteers are our everyday heroes.

“They shape young people’s lives for the better, and find out a whole lot about themselves in the process, too.

He continued: “We provide the training. You show up, get stuck in, and make memories for life.”

To volunteer and for more information, visit www.inveruriescouts.co.uk.