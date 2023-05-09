IN PICTURES: Inverurie scouts show community support for The Big Help Out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN PICTURES: Inverurie scouts show community support for The Big Help Out

The group made a plea for leaders to help out with weekly sessions.

By Louise Glen
Inverurie scouts and cubs took part in The Bg Help Out. Image: Inverurie Scout Group.
Inverurie scouts and cubs took part in The Bg Help Out. Image: Inverurie Scout Group.

Scouts and cubs from Inverurie Scout Group braved the wet weather to take part in The Big Help Out last Monday.

The scout group volunteered their time to mark the coronation in the community.

The youngsters even had an impromptu campfire sing-a-long.

Young cubs making bird boxes, which were later installed at Nether Davah sheltered housing, Bennachie View care home and Strathburn Primary School.

While Scouts made and installed a freestanding bird table at Hanover Court sheltered housing and at Ashcroft ward.

Freestanding boxes were made for the Hanover Court and at Ashcroft ward. Image: Inverurie Scout Group.

Colin Wood, scout leader with Inverurie scout group said: “We hope residents will enjoy watching the birds in the gardens.

“Well done to the young people who volunteered their time in the community as part of this project, including brightening the day for residents with an impromptu campfire song rendition.

“Our grateful thanks go to the residents at Hanover Court for the refreshments.”

Plea for volunteers

Mr Wood said that there are nearly 100 young people on the waiting list to join the scouts and cubs in Inverurie.

He said: “We are always on the look out for new volunteers to help us empower young people to learn new skills, make new friends and stand on their own two feet. Volunteers are our everyday heroes.

The scout group at Bennachie View care home. Image: Inverurie Scout Group.

“They shape young people’s lives for the better, and find out a whole lot about themselves in the process, too.

He continued: “We provide the training. You show up, get stuck in, and make memories for life.”

To volunteer and for more information, visit www.inveruriescouts.co.uk.

The scouts and cubs persevered with putting up the bird boxes. Image: Inverurie Scout Group.
Scouts and cubs put bird boxes up throughout the area. Image: Inverurie Scout Group.
Inverurie scouts and cubs were wet through but happy with their endeavours. Image: Inverurie Scout Group.

